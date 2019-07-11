Using policy to aid tribe
I have just learned that Rep. Salud Carbajal is seeking to use a congressional bill that provides our military with the resources they need to protect our national security as a legislative vehicle to advance the Chumash’s Camp 4 bill.
As a veteran, I am outraged at this cynical political ploy. We have men and women overseas putting their lives on the line. Yet he is using a bill intended for them as an opportunity to pass legislation that further enriches a small, less than 140-person gaming tribe at the expense of all other residents of the Santa Ynez Valley.
Shame on you Rep. Carbajal.
Leslie Mosteller
Santa Ynez
Regulating new industry
Coexistence with a commercial cannabis grow is not appropriate everywhere and will only be possible if additional county regulations are carefully crafted.
Hopefully, our County will work with residents in the Santa Ynez Valley to assure there is no repeat of constant problems experienced by some county residents. Problems include issues with air quality/odor, noise, traffic, etc.
Currently in the county’s Inland Cannabis Land Use Ordinance, commercial cannabis indoor grows can occur on any agriculturally-zoned land. A commercial outdoor grow can occur on agricultural land zoned AG-1-20 or larger. Nurseries, manufacturing and wholesale distribution are allowed on AG-1 and II.
WE Watch takes no position on cannabis use but is concerned that commercial cannabis be strategically located on lots so that, as the ordinance states, “controls … protect(s) neighborhood character and minimize(s) the potential for negative impacts on people, communities and the environment.”
WE Watch supports the efforts of Santa Ynez Valley residents to exclude cannabis from our many small agricultural parcels in mostly residential neighborhoods. The AG-1-5 and AG-1-10 lots are too small to successfully absorb commercial cannabis.
Specifically, WE Watch asks the Supervisors to exclude commercial cannabis from AG-1-5 and AG-1-10 lots, seriously consider excluding commercial cannabis from the AG-1-20 zone, require conditional-use permits (CUPs) on AG-1-40 and AG-II parcels, and utilize individual parcel-grow size limits and/or a total acreage cap.
On Tuesday, July 9, the Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on cannabis at the county hearing room in Santa Maria. Members will consider adopting amendments to further regulate commercial cannabis on certain lands in the inland area. Visit www.countyofsb.org/bos for agenda details and time.
Please contact the supervisors with your recommendations via the above website and attend the meeting.
Nancy Emerson
President
WE Watch
Keep state’s death penalty
In 2012, California voters rejected a ballot measure to abolish capital punishment by 500,000 votes, and then in 2016 again voted one down by nearly a million votes.
California has continuously demanded that criminals who commit the most heinous crimes should face the death penalty.
Since 2016, California’s death row has been home to criminals who killed more than 1,000 people, including 226 children, 43 law enforcement officers and 294 victims who were raped or tortured before they were murdered.
After promising voters in 2018 he would abide by existing law, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced, in defiance of state law, a unilateral moratorium on executions of death-row inmates whose legal appeals had been exhausted. This is in flagrant defiance of state law and the voters’ approval in 2016 of Proposition 66’s reforms intended to speed the death-penalty process.
Since the Republican Party of San Luis Obispo County recognizes that victims and their loved ones want justice and deserve the closure they are promised when a murderer is sent to death row, it passed a unanimous resolution on June 17 to support retaining California’s capital punishment.
The people of California have spoken again.
Matt Kokkonen
San Luis Obispo County Republican Central Committee