Unlimited cannabis acreage?
Recently, hundreds of people from Santa Barbara, Goleta and beyond signed a petition arguing that unregulated agricultural hoop structures 20 feet or less, usually used for berry crops but now used for cannabis, should be allowed in the Santa Ynez Valley Community Plan’s Design Overlay along our main scenic highways. Farmers have lived in the design overlay for years, but suddenly people from out of town and hoop farmers are clamoring to undo its protections?
What people probably don’t know is cannabis farmers are not protected by the Right to Farm Ordinance and that Santa Barbara County is the only county in the state that allows unlimited acreage for cannabis. If the petition signers worry about having enough cannabis, there is already more produced in California than we can consume. Cannabis does not need to be commercially grown everywhere in the county and the county can lawfully limit where it is grown.
If you haven’t read the SYV Community Plan, one of its primary goals is to preserve the valley’s rural character. One of the ways to achieve that goal is to have a Design Overlay along our scenic highways.
As a renowned tourist destination, it would be foolish to add synthetic, bright white plastic 20-foot high hoop structures along our scenic highways. Tourism is an important source of income for many businesses. Residents and visitors come to enjoy our rural, not our industrial, character.
Within the Santa Ynez Valley Community Plan are two-thirds of the county’s agriculture in one, five and 10-acre parcels. It wasn’t designed for industrial scale hoop farming. To have so many people outside of the area demanding it here makes me think they don’t know about the policy and goals in the SYVCP and the Design Overlay.
Susan Belloni
Solvang
Oil and earthquakes don't mix
At my home in Orcutt, I felt a quake on Dec. 23, 2018. It was just above 3.0, one-tenth of a mile deep and a mile south of the Clark exit of Highway 101. My home is just across the highway from Cat Canyon where ERG Energy, Aera, and PetroRock want to drill more than 700 oil wells. The fact that Santa Barbara County is tectonically active means this is a bad place to be playing with the dice.
Drilling into the ground increases seismic activity. Even ERG named oil field injection induced seismicity as cumulatively significant in their Environmental Impact Review. They refer to the geological hazards that can trigger landslides and seismic activity within oil fields during construction and as a result of routine activity. They report that such activity can also trigger accelerated soil erosion and cause damage to project structures, resulting in injury and death of oil workers, who will be on the front lines of these projects. ERG tempts us to say yes to their project by boasting about the number of jobs it will create; but it is these workers and the community who will suffer – not the CEO of ERG.
From 2000 to 2012, earthquakes averaged less than two per year within 30 miles of Orcutt. In 2013 there were 58.
There is no mitigation for that hazard. Oil and earthquakes, like oil and water, don’t mix.
Judy Burch
Orcutt
Protecting water supply
Although I am a member of the advisory committee of a local groundwater agency, I write here entirely on my own and speak for myself.
All of us who wish to have safe drinking water, and water that can be used for our agricultural economy, may want to pay attention to what could happen here, and soon.
Quoting directly from a long-awaited county report: “In summary, cumulative oil development within Cat Canyon oil field and corresponding oil transport would result in a significant and unavoidable impact associated with an accidental oil, produced water, or other hazardous material spill that could have substantial and long-term effects on … hydrological resources …”
If you’re content to have oil companies do what they want for their own profit, fine. If you want to do what you can to help safeguard our water resources, let your county supervisor know where you stand. It’s really up to every one of us.
Seth Steiner
Los Alamos