Supporting Joan Jamieson for council
We are writing in support Joan Jamieson's reelection to the Solvang City Council. Joan's long-term residence in Solvang and her long-time commitment to public service, accompanied by her experience as a land use consultant and her extensive knowledge of Solvang's General Plan and City policies, uniquely qualify her to continue in this role and help make the important decisions on which our City's financial health and success rely.
Joan's commitment to the vital issues of ensuring our water supply, upgrading our wastewater treatment plant, and diversifying our economy without adversely affecting our tourist industry, are all necessary to the health, and safety of Solvang and its residents. Economic diversification is needed to ensure an uninterrupted stream of income to fund our City services and infrastructure improvements.
We urge all Solvang voters to reelect Joan Jamieson. We need her knowledgeable and experienced voice on our City Council to protect our beautiful city and all of us who call it home.
Gay and Mark Infanti
Solvang
Check box for Joan Jamieson
When you cast your ballot for Solvang City Council Joannie Jamieson is a great choice. She has lived in Solvang for decades and has spent a lifetime working diligently to make our community a better place.
Joannie has served on too many boards and committees to list, but a few examples include the City Council, Solvang school board, the library, Special Olympics and joint wastewater committees. I was fortunate to serve on the City Council with her and one of her strengths is that she can disagree with you and still be civil, a skill that is needed when serving your community.
We didn't always see eye-to-eye on many agenda items, but she knows there is more than one solution to any problem. Her strong character and sense of integrity allowed her to listen to various points of view and vote according to what was best for the entire city, not just the special interests.
So fill in the box next to Joan Jamieson when you vote, and help keep integrity on our City Council.
Tara Wood
Solvang