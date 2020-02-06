Letters to the Editor: Supporting Joan Hartmann in 3rd District; Voting for values, voting for Hartmann; Vintners fee a hidden tax on consumers

She's been an effective advocate for us all.

Carole Bloom

Los Alamos

Vintners fee a hidden tax on consumers

This letter is in regard to an article in today's edition of the Times regarding a 2% fee that local vintners are being asked to pay by the Santa Barbara County Vintners Association to be used for industry advocacy and marketing.

I am not in any way associated with the wine industry but support all efforts to attract tourism and otherwise promote our community and the Central Coast. Make no mistake, however, that while only vintners will be paying this fee, it will most certainly be added to the cost of their product and in that way become a hidden tax on consumers.

President Trump frequently references the millions of dollars that have flowed into federal coffers as a result of the import taxes he has levied on goods manufactured in China. What he doesn't tell his cheering audiences is that China raises the price of these products by an amount commensurate with whatever import tax has been imposed thereby maintaining their profit margin.