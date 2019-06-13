Voters have a choice for change
Americans, especially Democrats, have a real and serious choice from three options in 2020.
One, a moderate with the traditional American values like compassion, cooperation, respect, integrity and honesty. These were our previous strengths as Joe Biden promotes.
Two, the new progressive speaking to these values but ignoring them. As Bernie Sanders said, "we can't go back to old ways". Many policies here go to the extreme.
Third, the new "progressive" populism, the opposite of Biden's values, as Donald Trump leads, which is taking America down. While some are "gaining the world", more are losing our American soul or traditional values. Which direction will Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, and other Democrats go?
Will options 2 or 3 and/or divided Democrats mean that Trump wins again? Do we really want 1) a habitual liar 2) a hateful divider 3) a felon via the Mueller Report.
And, daily obstruction continues before our very eyes as the House tries to do their oversight.
We voters have a choice.
Don Jones
Santa Maria
Move forward with alternative energy
I attended the June 5 hearing in Santa Maria about the California DOGGR proposal to exempt the oil-bearing portions of Cat Canyon from the state Safe Drinking Water Act and eventually expand drilling in the area southeast of Orcutt.
I live in Orcutt, and have lived in north Santa Barbara County since 1978. I have dealt with the problems some oil companies have left behind. Some companies continue to incur violations.
When an oil company makes a promise that they know what they are doing, and that they will be able to protect the environment, that is a red flag. They can’t possibly make such promises. They know, and we all know, that there are unforeseen things that happen. We also know that everything has an expiration date, including the materials used to invade the earth to extract oil, and breakages and failures will occur. There are also human errors.
There were spokespeople at the hearing who argued for the exemption. Some were people in suits who used scientific terms, and ridiculed the people who were in opposition to the exemption. They said the environmentalists have always stopped progress and objected to change. The irony of that is the oil companies are the obstructionists to progress. In fact, they are stuck in the last century. They are the science deniers. The environmentalists and activists want change, to move us into the future, to use science to create and provide energy that won’t damage our water, our air, our planet. The only thing oil companies need to do is to get out of the way.
Several oil people were not from this county. In fact, some were bused from Kern County, a seriously polluted county, and are probably people who come to this county every chance they get to escape it. More irony.
No on the exemption in Cat Canyon. End the backwards oil agenda. Let’s move forward to alternative energy.
Constance Ford
Santa Maria
State bill requiring tax records a sham
In the first week of May the California State Senate approved Senate Bill 27, which requires any presidential candidate to supply to the state five years of tax records in order to have their name appear on the California primary ballot for the U.S. Presidential election in 2020.
The bill was approved on a 27-10 vote, strictly and completely along partisan lines. It is my opinion that California Senate Democrats apparently have no respect for the Constitution of the United States and have committed the worst type of political hackery possible in sending this bill to the State Assembly, also controlled by Democrats.
Of course, the Senate Democrats enacted this bill in an attempt to keep Donald Trump from being voted for on the presidential primary ballot in California, since Trump has refused to submit his tax returns for review.
Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a similar bill in 2017 out of concern that this bill is un-constitutional. As citizens we should all agree with this decision, and for good reason.
Whether you like or dislike Trump, whether you love or hate Trump, or are indifferent to him is not the issue. Whether you are an Independent, Democrat, Republican, or a member of another political party should not matter here. Whether you would like to have knowledge of the income of a candidate, learn how they earn their money, or know how much they paid in taxes is not the issue either.
The issue is whether a state legislature should be able to control which candidates can appear on a ballot through legislative chicanery. For state legislators to think they can find a way to thwart the democratic vote of citizens in order to ensure that their team win an election is a total disgrace.
The simple fact is that Article II, Section 1, Clause 5 of the U.S. Constitution requires that three substantiated facts exist for a candidate to be elected to serve as president: 1) One must be a natural born citizen of the United States; 2) be at least 35 years of age; 3) be a resident of the United States for at least 14 years.
Democratic party controlled states have now enacted these types of dis-qualifying laws in 18 states. Any attempt by a state legislature to determine their preferred candidate for a national office, regardless of which party controls that state, by passing laws which restrict an individual from being on a ballot is a sham every citizen should protest against.
If the State Assembly passes this bill and if the governor signs it we will have proof of just how corrupt our state politicians really are.
Jim Bull
Santa Maria