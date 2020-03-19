Letters to the Editor: Star Drugs says thank you, farewell; There are ways to boost your immune system; Paper hoarders should be ashamed

Star Drugs says thank you, farewell
It has been our pleasure to serve the Santa Ynez Valley for the past 20 years while operating our business, Star Drugs. So it is with mixed emotions that we announce that Star Drugs will be closing on April 24. While we will miss our valued customers, we are excited to move forward into retirement and enjoy new adventures with family and friends.
The new CVS/Solvang will be assuming responsibility for your files and filling your prescriptions. We are confident that they will do their best to make the transition as smooth as possible and hope that you will see familiar faces of our staff there.
We are proud that our independent drug store flourished within this difficult economic climate as our industry has evolved. We enjoyed serving you with the accuracy, attention and care which you expected and deserved. We realize that a family-owned business plays a vital role in the fabric of a community and know the unique nature of our store will be missed.
Most of all, the relationships we have made have humbled us and made us so very grateful. We shared laughter and tears with our customers, experienced longevity with families, and most of all, cared deeply for every person who has walked through our door. Our lives are more complete because of you, the communities of the Santa Ynez Valley, and we thank all of you who made it possible for us to create such an establishment for our neighbors.
Thank you for a great ride! Your faithfulness and trust will not be forgotten.
Steven and Joan Reden
Santa Ynez Valley
There are ways to boost your immune system
School closings, sports event cancellations, food hoarding ... We live in a new coronavirus-induced world. Yet some personal health facts remain unchanged.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offer good advice for preventing community spread and personal infection: apply social distancing, sanitize surfaces, wash your hands, don't touch your face. But, there's more ...
Does anyone wonder why uncounted numbers of infected people develop no symptoms and only 20 percent of symptomatic people require hospitalization? It's because they have an effective immune system able to fight off the virus. But the CDC does not talk about that, perhaps for fear of offending powerful animal food industries.
Fortunately, good advice on boosting our immune system is readily available on the internet from trusted sources like WebMD and Healthline. And the advice is always the same:
- Increase consumption of fruits and vegetables, including citrus fruits and leafy greens
- Refrain from dairy, other fatty animal products, and sugar-laden foods
- Maintain daily exercise of 30-60 minutes
- Minimize your stress level and get adequate sleep
Did I mention that this advice works great for all other nasty bugs as well?
Sedrick Mackenzie
Santa Maria
Paper hoarders should be ashamed
I am sick with disrespect for the citizenry of Santa Maria, who, for no good reason have cleared all market shelves of paper towels and paper products. The markets love it, profits soar.
It should be noted that paper transmits disease readily, so paper towels will not prevent the spread of the "coronavirus."
Why such greed, may I ask, depriving some shoppers the opportunity to buy paper towels at will. The citizens perpetrating this hoarding should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves.
David W. K. Godrich
Santa Maria