Letters to the Editor: Standing up for Caldwell; Julefest changes not compatible with Solvang; Supporting Joan Hartmann in 3rd District

Standing up for Caldwell

Democrats in the House of Representatives, including Salud Carbajal, have lowered the bar to remove a duly-elected president.

Article II Section 4 of the Constitution states "The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

No one has accused President Trump of treason, bribery or a high crime. In fact, he has not been accused of any crime, so why did Rep. Carbajal vote to impeach our president? Democrats said they wanted to impeach the man just 19 hours after he was sworn in simply because they don't like him, which really cheapens our Constitution and sets a bad precedent.

I and most of my friends did not like President Obama. So did we demand he be removed from office? No, we put on our big-boy pants and waited for the next election.

I sent Rep. Carbajal a copy of the U.S. Constitution. He either did not read it or is so beholden to Nancy Pelosi that he had to follow all of her dictates.