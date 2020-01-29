Letters to the Editor: Standing up for Caldwell; Julefest changes not compatible with Solvang; Supporting Joan Hartmann in 3rd District

Standing up for Caldwell
Democrats in the House of Representatives, including Salud Carbajal, have lowered the bar to remove a duly-elected president.
Article II Section 4 of the Constitution states "The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
No one has accused President Trump of treason, bribery or a high crime. In fact, he has not been accused of any crime, so why did Rep. Carbajal vote to impeach our president? Democrats said they wanted to impeach the man just 19 hours after he was sworn in simply because they don't like him, which really cheapens our Constitution and sets a bad precedent.
I and most of my friends did not like President Obama. So did we demand he be removed from office? No, we put on our big-boy pants and waited for the next election.
I sent Rep. Carbajal a copy of the U.S. Constitution. He either did not read it or is so beholden to Nancy Pelosi that he had to follow all of her dictates.
We here on the Central Coast need a congressman who will follow the rule of law, follow the Constitution and independently do the right thing. It seems that Andy Caldwell fits that mold perfectly. With all of the people in the know who Andy interviews on his daily radio program, is there anyone more attuned to what is going on locally and nationally than Andy Caldwell? Could this be the reason Rep. Carbajal has turned down offers to debate Andy?
Ralph Bush
Arroyo Grande
Julefest changes not compatible with Solvang
Speaking as business owners in Solvang for over 40 years, the following are our comments about Solvang Julefest 2019.
Our business was down 15.4% in December 2019 YOY, despite the fact our annual sales were up 13%. In December 2018 31% of our sales volume was produced by previous customers, and 69% was produced by new customers. In 2019 the proportion was almost exactly reversed, with 72.5% of our sales volume coming from previous customers and only 27.5% coming from new customers. We are convinced that not only did Julefest not perform as well for us as it had in the past when it was calmer and quieter than this year, but that it actually had an adverse effect on our exposure to new clients and to our business in general.
Several of our customers complained about the showmanship on Copenhagen Drive. Their opinion was that it was commercial, glitzy, excessively loud and inappropriate for Solvang, and exactly the opposite of why they travel to visit our village. They also felt it was very dangerous to have the light show going on without any real traffic control, pedestrians walking down the middle of the street and drivers being blinded by the lights.
One of our best clients visited here three times during the holiday season. He and his wife stayed in hotels two or three nights each time and ate every meal in a restaurant. During their visits they made several purchases from our store. They volunteered their opinion that the town has drastically changed in a negative way, and has become far more commercial than it used to be. These are exactly the types of qualified visitors we should be attracting to Solvang, not chasing away with intrusive events that are not related in any way to Solvang’s history and culture.
Since the Julefest display we’ve heard the town referred to as Sol Vegas. If the current marketing trend promoted by the Solvang City Council continues we feel that that is exactly how our beloved traditional Danish Village will be branded in the future.
Julie & Ron Palladino
Renaissance Antiques
Supporting Joan Hartmann in 3rd District
I think 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann is one of our local wonder women.
The vast district includes the urban centers of Goleta, Isla Vista and Guadalupe, the Gaviota Coast our bountiful agricultural lands, Vandenberg Air Force Base and the Santa Ynez Valley. It is the largest and the most challenging district due to its sheer size, great diversity of constituencies and enterprises.
Joan Hartmann’s performance in office represents everything a public servant should be. She is knowledgeable, responsive and committed to meeting not only her constituents needs, but also the needs of residents and local businesses countywide.
Given her core belief that we succeed when we work together, it’s no surprise that she gets along well with all her supervisor colleagues as well as the rank and file county employees. Joan demonstrates her commitment to responsiveness and openness by being available - in addition to holding office hours in three offices, she holds monthly pop-up office hours throughout her district.
Having served as 3rd District Supervisor for eight years, I know that it is hard work. Joan’s success in meeting our challenges head on is due to her high level of energy, intelligence and integrity. I am proud to support her and strongly urge you to re-elect Joan Hartmann for supervisor on March 3.
Gail Marshall
Carpinteria