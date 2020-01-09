Letters to the Editor: Solvang should rethink focus on wealthy; Restrictions on independent contractors hurting; More tolerance, restraint needed

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

There are thousands of Californians who – by their choice - have enjoyed this arrangement who now may be out of work. It seems to me that two consenting adults should be allowed to make whatever contractual agreement they choose for their mutual benefit. The California legislature and the governor, in their great wisdom, have seen fit to remove this freedom.

Fredrick Lee

Santa Maria

More tolerance, restraint needed

Since my letter of March 28, 2019 about hate crimes, they have not only continued but are increasing. Why you might ask? You have only to look to your leader, Trump, with his constant hateful tweets. I consider them "hate mail". Look at the frequent letters to the editor of this newspaper, which deliver hateful diatribes against "liberals" and other groups and individuals. Look at the output of other world leaders and political candidates, full of hateful rhetoric.