Solvang’s big elephant in the room
The Chamber and Solvang Visitors Bureau funding is the biggest elephant in the room for the current drama in the city and hidden agendas that have been run throughout Solvang for too many years.
Measure Z was to support the community for the needs of the residents. It was run as a “general tax” only requiring over 50% vote to pass and allows the TOT tax increase to be used for anything. Since then, the prior council dramatically increased spending on “tourism” marketing.
In 2018, the council gave away a record number of monies to these two agencies. Solvang hasn’t had in a very long time: A competitive election cycle. Yet, last year there was a clear split in the candidates running for office. Those who participated in record give-away of our taxes to these special interest agencies and those who did not. The Chamber and SCVB supported the candidates who would continue to fund them and did anything to stop candidates who weren’t signed on their dotted line.
The people of Solvang voted in a new crew to take care of this obvious misappropriation of funds to use by these agencies.
This was a big issue in the last election. I implore this council to make the changes today to stop this misuse of taxpayer monies and take care of all the residents and businesses of the community, not just a select few of the vocal group that have run our government behind the scenes for years.
Nancy Orchard
Solvang
A brief Solvang encounter on July 4th
I have been meaning to send a message regarding the Solvang 4th of July parade.
I had a heart warming moment as the parade was just starting. While I was waiting in my “HUMVEE” at the driveway to fall in behind the jeeps, a little girl, probably 8 or 9 years old, came up to me and said she wanted to thank me for our service, and shake my hand.
I shook her hand and thanked her. I saw that her mom was standing by a few feet away and appeared to appreciate us as well, along with being proud of her daughter. I thought later that I should have tried to get the little girl’s name so that our military vehicle club, the “Flat Fender Friends”, could show her and her mom some appreciation as well.
But as parades go, they just melted back into the crowd of spectators. Later that day I was thinking about that little girl and her mom, and how that simple gesture of appreciation for our service made me feel. As a service member during the Vietnam War era, we saw none of this upon our return, in fact it was quite the opposite as you well know.
Every year that we participate in the Solvang 4th of July parade, I always come away with a renewed sense of pride and patriotism, but this year was made extra special by that little girl and her mom. I will never forget this one.
John Kinney
Santa Maria
Oak Hill Cemetery maintenance questioned
I am writing about the appalling condition of the Oak Hill Cemetery. Having grown up in the Valley, those of my family who are deceased are buried there. When I was growing up Mr. Abbott took care of the cemetery and it looked like a beautiful park. Now there is a team of caretakers and it's hard to see the grave stones for gopher holes and weeds. After becoming aware, I began looking at other cemeteries and have seen none in such shambles. Does anyone else care, and is anyone in charge?
JoAnne Jacobsen
Salinas