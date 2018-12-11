Solvang needs to fix bypass problem
I live on the “Solvang Bypass.” Maple Drive in Solvang is a nightmare. Thousands of vehicles each day rumble past my home, on a residential street, and past a school. Folks come up Pine or Alisal, then down Maple, down to Elm, then back to the highway at 5th. It is used as a bypass around the Village, by thousands of vehicles each and every day, from 6 a.m. until after midnight.
Semis, large commercial food delivery vehicles, loud vehicles with altered exhausts blaring music that can be heard a block away, you name it. My windows rattle, as do things on the shelves. I miss what’s being said on television shows or in music because of the noise. Kids don’t play on the street. It is absolutely horrid. I sent an email to city hall, but their response was basically they are aware of it but have no idea to resolve it.
What will it take to fix this issue? The death of one or more children being hit by a vehicle? Would even that tragic scenario trump the businesses in the Village, and prompt local government to do the most basic of a government's responsibilities; protect it’s citizens? Doubtful.
How about a real bypass road from Pine to the river, then back up to the highway by Neilson Building Materials? The Village businesses create this nightmare, maybe they can help fix it. Doubtful.
To all of you who can’t wait the added five minutes or so in traffic on the highway, and instead use our residential street as a bypass, thanks a lot for destroying our neighborhood. Good for you.
Ken Williams
Solvang
Letter misrepresents Solvang harassment case
A recent letter regarding Julia Di Sieno was completely inaccurate. Her case is not about what motivates her to rescue animals, it's about what motivates her to harass everybody around her. It's not about a neighborhood dispute, or about helping animals, that's not the point at all.
She has proven through countless cases against her that she is a menace to that neighborhood. If there wasn't proof of Di Sieno harassing and threatening those people then why did they just increase her probation to formal status and require supervision and give her a 60-day suspended jail sentence? Want to know the answer?
It's because one day, yes one day after her trial completed she violated her probation and she continues to violate the judge's orders on a regular basis. There are already more cases stacking up against her because she can’t stop misbehaving.
Property protection/surveillance cameras are common place in today's world and there is only one camera that is pointed down the neighbor’s driveway, not into Di Sieno’s property as the letter writer stated. That’s easily found out by reading the court documents. Law enforcement would make them move it if it was violating her rights to privacy. If Di Sieno can't figure that out and keeps threatening people, lying on her social media about them, and having people threaten them on social media then she's going to find herself serving that 60 days very soon.
Jane Robinson
Solvang