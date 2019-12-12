Real men, real fun!
The Santa Ynez Valley's Arts Outreach and its board or directors would like to thank everyone who helped make our annual Real Men Cook fundraiser a huge success.
From Monty and Pat Roberts, who once again graciously allowed us to hold the event at Flag Is Up Farms to our outstanding community volunteers who helped our small staff make the benefit run smoothly, this event could not happen without the tremendous support of many.
A big thank you to our business sponsors who donated time and goods: El Rancho Market, Mission Linen, Nielsen Building Materials, Steve Jacobsen, Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch, and Health Sanitation Systems.
Huge thanks to the 27 vintners/brewers who donated their time and delicious refreshments and also to the 56 amateur chefs who donated their time and cooking talents to help make this the most successful RMC ever.
Finally, thank you to the more than 500 community members who came to enjoy the fun and help Arts Outreach in our mission to continue to bring arts experiences to the students and seniors of our wonderful community.
Mark your calendars for RMC 2020, which will take place on Oct. 24, 2020!
Sandie Mullin
Executive Director
Arts Outreach