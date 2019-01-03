Noise games in the SY Valley
There seems to be a proliferation among a segment of drivers in our Valley to outdo each other in the best-sounding exhaust systems.
It is easy to see such competitive elements are mostly noticed after a stop sign or short distances in lower-speed-limit-stated areas such as SYV Union High School and other areas with audiences.
Hopefully, we will not see this element of macho become a threat to road safety and consequent loss of life.
Robert Fermin
Santa Ynez
Thank you for candidate forums
The swearing in of the new Buellton and Solvang city councils, SYV Union High School board and ID1 took place last month. It is with much gratitude I thank WE Watch (WEW) and their co-sponsors, Santa Maria Times/Santa Ynez Valley News and The Star for stepping up and organizing our valley’s 2018 candidate forums.
This tremendous gift to our valley deserves to be applauded. WE Watch saw the value and made the commitment to making sure our communities had the opportunity to be better informed. They continue to be an organization committed to the betterment of our valley and because of this we all benefit. Wishing We Watch, their board and co-sponsors a happy new year filled with blessings.
Peggy Brierton
Buellton
Thank you for Festival of Trees success
Altrusa of the Central Coast Club and Foundation would like to thank the sponsors, the community and volunteers that made our annual Festival of Trees event in the Santa Maria Town Center a success.
Again our community came together to help us with this exciting event. Our sponsors include local businesses and families who are responsible for drawing the community to our event. Each visitor was asked to vote for their favorite tree. This year we happily announce that the winners are Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley, California Men’s Colony, and Arrow Plumbing, in that order. Thank you to all our sponsors. The success of the event was because of your generosity. We raised over $60,000 which will help fund grants to local organizations and scholarships to local high school students.
To prepare an event of this magnitude takes many hours and would not be possible without our members and volunteers. Thank you to teacher Marc DeBernardi’s Santa Maria FFA, teacher Tyler Dickinson’s Pioneer Valley ASTRA and FFA, ASTRA advisor Dayna Watson-DeBernardi’s Righetti High School ASTRA and the Santa Maria Town Center.
Altrusa of the Central Coast Club is always looking for members interested in philanthropy focused on literacy and new tree sponsors. If you would like information on either please email your questions to Altrusafot@juno.com. If you would like to apply for a grant please email compuclaims@juno.com. The deadline is Jan. 15.
Melinda Aguirre
Foundation President