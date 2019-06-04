No time for comfortable complacency
Nicolas Loris cites one person ["On Earth Day, gloomy predictions haven't come to pass"] who made some ridiculous predictions in 1970 that didn't come true.
That bit of trivia gives him all the permission he needs to disregard the current consensus of the National Academy of Sciences and the American Meteorological Society, and the nearly 50 years of additional data they have at hand.
Recent studies into prior warm periods over the past few million years indicate that each degree Celsius of warming has been followed by over six feet of eventual sea level rise over subsequent decades.
We are currently at one degree of warming and South Florida is suffering chronic high tide flooding. If we implemented the Green New Deal that some Democrats are advocating (and the rest of the world followed our lead), we might be able to limit warming to two degrees. If all the countries in the Paris Climate Agreement kept their current pledges, the IPCC predicts 3.2 degrees. And if the Paris deal collapses entirely, 4-5 degrees of warming is the prognosis by 2100.
I think it's worth a careful look at the evidence before we settle into comfortable complacency. The National Academy's overview for non-scientists titled "Climate Change: Evidence and Causes" is a good place to start.
Michael Segor
San Luis Obispo
Earth Day urgency
When will the Central Coast really get going on protecting our climate? Some folks are doing everything they can. Most of us, though, are either picking at climate solutions or pretty much ignoring this catastrophic and looming problem.
We are still burning fossil fuel like it is going out of style. With our mega pickups and SUVs, we are digging our children’s environmental graves. We heat and cool our houses with gas and eat tons of meat thus ensuring a desolate and desperate future for our descendants.
Politically, some of our local governments try to push climate healthy policies such as banning oil well drilling in the Oxnard plain, limiting dangerous oil extraction projects over the Santa Maria groundwater basin, and joining safe energy cooperatives in SLO and Morro Bay.
Overwhelmingly, the scientific community urges us to take much more dramatic and persistent action to avoid the worst effects of the growing climate crisis. Local and national solutions abound. We just choose to dither and scoff at these remedies. The Green New Deal stagnates in our Congress as we focus on our comfort and saving money.
Can we sacrifice our current comforts for our community’s future? Greta Thunberg, a Swedish teen climate activist, who initiated the school strike for climate, said it best in challenging our generation. "Our house is on fire", “I want you to panic”. “I want you to feel the fear I feel every day.”
Larry Bishop
Buellton