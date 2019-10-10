Mylar balloons mar Surf Beach
Beautiful Surf Beach is open again. In one mile, south on Surf Beach Saturday, I picked up 19 mylar/plastic balloons (helium birthday balloons) in various stages of decay as we were hiking along the beach!
That's horrendous! Nineteen in one mile! Do we have a new trash problem developing? Sad to see this on our beautiful beach (and it's been closed the last six months)!
Cindy Urner
Lompoc
Welcome to the cannabis corridor
If you live in, or work in, or visit the Santa Ynez or Lompoc Valleys you’ve probably noticed more and more plastic covered semi-round structures that at times emit a distinct pungent odor. You’re in the cannabis corridor.
As of Sept. 25, California has 3,431 active cannabis cultivation licenses for medicinal and adult recreational use.
Santa Barbara County is the top county with 27% of all state licenses (925). And the area from Buellton to Lompoc is the top region with a staggering 44% of all cannabis licenses in Santa Barbara County, and a whopping 12% of all cultivation licenses throughout California.
Is that over-concentration? You betcha!
How did west Hwy. 246 and Santa Rosa Road become the cannabis corridor?
Some say it’s climate, some say it’s water access, some say it’s lax laws passed by the county. One, all or something else, it’s impacting residents, tourism, and agriculture.
If you prefer being in a place with small town ambience and wine country to being surrounded by cannabis grows, please let planning commissioners know that this over-concentration of marijuana is absurd and they need to fix it by limiting the size of grows and they should not issue new permits until that’s accomplished. Send an email to dvillalo@co.santa-barbara.ca.us and ask that your comment be forwarded to the Planning Commission.
Lest I overlook Carpinteria’s plight, citizens there are reeling from 284 licenses that account for 31% of all cannabis cultivation in the county and 8.3% of all cultivation licenses throughout California. Look out Goleta, you could be next!
Sharyne Merritt
Carpinteria
Anti-vaping ads wrong approach
The advertising plan for anti-vaping is doomed for failure. Even worse, showing young people inhaling and exhaling delightfully flavored smoke from colorful devices may actually tempt young people more.
As every advertising and marketing person knows, the more you repeat something, whether positive or negative, the more interest you attract.
What may be more helpful in stopping this scourge, is realistic portrayal of the serious dangers of this new form of an old poison. Realistic fear of something dangerous is a good thing.
Roy Moss
Santa Maria
Carbajal should call for balanced investigation
So, local Congressional Representative Salud Carbajal is on the impeachment bandwagon; what a shock to see what I once thought was a somewhat respectable man follow unreasonable people over the cliff.
The latest impeachment dialog concerns a phone call between President Trump and a newly elected leader of the Ukraine government. In it he allegedly made a threat to withhold some American aid money unless their government dug up some dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden’s son.
That sounds a lot like something Biden pulled while Vice President; he openly bragged in an interview (enshrined on video tape) that while visiting the Ukraine to deliver some aid money from the Obama Administration he told their government that if they didn’t fire the prosecutor investigating a company his son was working for “before he left in 4 hours” that they wouldn’t get the aid money.
But Carbajal isn’t interested in that overt act of intimidation with a direct reward for the Biden family, only in the “phone call”. It would seem to me that an ethical person would want both incidents investigated fairly, not by political hacks determined to reverse an election at all costs.
Apparently Rep. Carbajal isn’t as respectable as I originally thought.
Ron Fink
Lompoc