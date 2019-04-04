Looking forward to Valley concerts
Classical music lovers were treated to an outstanding concert on March 23 at St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church. As the final evening of the 39th season of the SYV Classical Music Series, violist Richard O'Neill and pianist Robert Cassidy had the full house standing for multiple bows after a concert featuring works by Bach, Shubert and Rachmaninoff.
The 40th concert season was announced by Rev. Dr. Randall Day, with the gala opening concert set for Saturday, Sept. 21. Robert Cassidy serves as Artistic Director, with Linda Stafford Burrows as Series Coordinator. In those sure hands, classical music has arrived in full force to the valley, and we all look forward to many beautiful concerts in the future.
Mary Harris
Santa Barbara
Congrats to science fair students, teachers
Congratulations to all the students who participated in the Santa Barbara County Science Fair. Science fair projects require a tremendous amount of work for both students and teachers but it is hard to think of a more academically integrated project than science and engineering fairs.
They require students to not only understand how to set up and carry out a controlled experiment but to also reach conclusions from the data they collect. Experimentation is fundamental to the field of science and engineering but sadly, it is the part most often ignored in school.
The work required is huge and all of it is facilitated through the teacher. Teachers who partake in these fairs deserve as much recognition as the students. They teach students how to design an experiment, collect data, present their data with charts and graphs, interpret the data and then reach conclusions by examining the data.
Then, they have to write it up in basic scientific format and display it in order to pass along the information to others. This is what real science looks like. It is hard to find a project that requires more skills and understanding and thinking than science/engineering fairs. This is what the Common Core is all about.
Congratulations to all the students and teachers who facilitate these demanding projects and add it to their already daunting workload.
David Hosking
Flagstaff, AZ
Oil oversight intense, water protection in place
For over 100 years, Cat Canyon has produced countless gallons of oil to drive the economy while supplying all of our local needs including the thousands of roads in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.
Where will all this oil come from and what will the impact be to local taxpayers after importing oil from outside the local area? Do the few people protesting understand all the different agencies involved, micro-managing these oil companies?
We have come a long way safeguarding environmentally sound best management practices without polluting the group water. I grew up hunting the De-la Guerra Ranch in Cat Canyon and think it is a beautiful place that is a biological treasure of diversity of man and the environment.
Kevin Will
Santa Maria
Death Row inmates should pay restitution
The ancient Hammurabi Code states "an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth", and by implication "a death for a death". Thus is codified our basic human reaction to anyone who brings great harm or death to loved ones.
We want to kill them. In fact, this is what has been done for centuries, and is still done in some countries, and in the U.S. It supposedly satisfies our primitive need for revenge. However, moral and religious scruples strongly oppose this action. Thus, we have seen a compromise. Perpetrators convicted of heinous crimes are sentenced to death, but not executed. So it has been in California since at least 2007.
This outcome supposedly satisfies both sides of the issue. However, in my opinion, it satisfies neither. People have lengthy trials, are finally sentenced to death, and sit (or stand) on Death Row in our prisons for long periods, meanwhile filing endless writs alleging their innocence and clogging court time further.
Beside the state having to provide them with food, clothing, shelter, medical and dental care, not much is expected of them. I do not call that justice.
Gov. Newsom made a bold move in abolishing the death sentence. But he has offered no satisfactory alternative. As a start, I suggest that we incarcerate these individuals, but expect them to work in some capacity, be allowed only limited writs, and contribute with their time some sort of restitution to their victims and the state.
Roy Moss
Santa Maria