Keeping our water safe
Water is necessary for life. It makes this agricultural economy strong, providing over 25,000 jobs in Santa Barbara County. The quality of our water is as important as its quantity.
Water contaminated with toxic and carcinogenic chemicals causes illness and makes land unproductive. Our health and economy are dependent on sufficient sources of clean water.
Agencies have been established throughout the state to manage water for sustainability. I am on the advisory committee of one of them, although I do not speak for it here.
The U.S. Geological Survey is studying the movement of water that refills our aquifer. Scientists have recently told our agency they do not understand and cannot explain some flows underground.
Oil companies claim their activities will not affect our water because they are careful above ground and because there are impermeable layers underground that block toxic chemicals from reaching our aquifers. Oil companies have spilled thousands of gallons of oil on our land that seeps below the surface. They have also illegally injected millions of gallons of poisonous liquid waste into many protected aquifers.
For the proposed drilling of hundreds of new wells in Cat Canyon, these companies would use extreme methods of extraction. Their plan is to heat water to 500 degrees and force it underground at high pressure. This can cause fracturing and, along with naturally-occurring seismic activity, create new pathways of travel for liquids below ground to contaminate our water.
The U.S. is already the world’s largest producer of oil and we don’t need any more from our county. While we think about New Years resolutions, we might consider what we can do to stop this coming assault by oil companies. Their shareholders see the potential for big profits, but our health and economy are at stake.
Seth Steiner
Los Alamos
Arguments for a wall
Judicial Watch, a government watchdog group, published an article containing two findings on illegal immigration.
The first, a study of government data by MIT and Yale, found that there are 22.1 million illegal immigrants in the U.S. The estimate generally reported is 11.3 million, just half of what the MIT/Yale study found.
The second study, done by the Federation for Immigration Reform, determined that illegal immigrants cost us $134.9 billion annually in programs for education, medical care, law enforcement and welfare. Only 14 percent is recovered through taxes paid by illegal immigrants.
As we digest these figures, thousands more are waiting at our southern border to cross, claim asylum and add to the $134.9 billion.
These figures are testimony as to why we need a wall and a secure border.
Al Hesson
Orcutt
Blaming white males is racist, misguided
The recent letter to the editor, “Standing up against tyranny,” demonstrated the face of Democrats and progressives we all have to deal with today.
According to the writer the threat to the United States is white male terrorists and not people illegally entering the country. What a racist and bigoted remark. That statement would not be tolerated if the writer referred to any other race. Watch the biased alphabet news channels and print media and you will see the same racist remarks and undertones.
University and college campuses have the same outspoken hatred of “white privilege” and white males in particular. According to the liberals it's white males who disagree with the Democrat agenda and are the problem in this country. Here is a news flash; criminals, terrorists, drugs, and human traffickers are crossing the border illegally. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see why our country is so bitterly divided.
How is it liberals are against border and immigration security yet encourage and support violation of federal law and illegal entry into our country all while blaming white males as the problem? Do they hate America that much?
Jeff Bensen
Lompoc