Keep control in the county
Let's be sure we don't lose control of our county government to outside forces.
A ballot initiative in this election could have a deep impact on us for years to come. Big business interests based in Sacramento have a clever plan to reduce our control over our own county government, and make it easier for those interests to influence our affairs.
Voters, not the special interests, should be able to draw the lines for good government.
Please remember this when you complete your ballot — Measure H is horrible. Measure G is good. Most important of all, whatever your choice, take a few minutes to vote.
Seth Steiner
Los Alamos
'Peppermint' review lost in politics
I spotted a review of a new film "Peppermint," in a recent edition of the Santa Ynez Valley News and read it to see if it was worth a box office ticket. By the end of the review, I was confused. The film critic, Katie Walsh of the Tribune News Service, summarized the plot line, then summarized what she termed "rightful criticism" of the movie's trailer (by others) of the lead actress' attack on what Walsh terms "xenophobic gang stereotypes." The target, she said, should be the "true enemy, income inequality driven by hyper-capitalism and the myth of the achievable American dreams." Huh? I thought this was a movie critique, not an op ed piece.
The review continues to spiral into a political diatribe, rather than a critique of the movie as written. Perhaps Walsh is better suited to screenwriting or producing editorials, where political opinions belong.
Stephanie Cook
Solvang