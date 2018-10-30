Letters to the Editor: Jamieson plugs facts; Andrade good board candidate; Vote no on Allan Hancock College bond; D’Ambra, Beard deserve vote; Elysia Lewis would serve Buellton well; Vote Toussaint for Solvang mayor; New board should decide; Get involved in ag hoops discussion; Hoop structures require more consideration; We deserve better; Water board recommendation; Who does this Council represent?; Vote no on Hancock College bond