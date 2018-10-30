Jamieson plugs facts
Many small business groups and social groups come mid-week to stay in Solvang.
In the past, the City Council has discussed a small convention facility. The problems are where to put it and the cost of such a structure.
The city and Solvang Elementary School have signed an agreement for the city to use the school’s parking lot when school is not in session on weekends, holidays, summer vacation.
Traffic is a Valleywide problem. Solvang cannot solve this problem alone. We need Valley participation. A bypass is doubtful.
Simplification and being business-friendly are great ideas but we still have a General Plan to follow, zoning and building codes, a sign ordinance, health requirements, fire regulations that need to be addressed. Submitting a complete application is a great time saver.
With regard to funding of nonprofits, the 2012 bed tax increase passed by Solvang voters from 10 percent to 12 percent funds nonprofits that benefit local citizens. We do not “give away” the city’s money. There is a complicated application process.
Funds from the bed tax increase also help with contracts we have with our economic engines — the Solvang Conference and Visitors Bureau and our Chamber of Commerce.
Since our city manager is retiring, it is important there be institutional memory on the City Council. This comes with experienced council members.
Please, check the facts.
Joannie Jamieson
Incumbent
Solvang City Council
Andrade good board candidate
I am writing to introduce you to a candidate for the Santa Ynez Valley High School board of trustees who may not be as well known to Valley residents as some of the others who are running.
The candidate’s name is Cros Andrade. I believe he would be an excellent choice for school board. When I asked him why he was running, he said it was because he wanted to give back to the high school and to the community.
Cros is a graduate of SYVHS. He has been a Valley resident for many years and is raising his family here. As a skilled graphic designer he was prompted to start the UVA Design Studio, a very successful and nationally known graphic arts studio here in the Valley.
He also has board member experience as a long-time contributor to the People Helping People board that has been active in the Valley for many years. He is so well thought of that he is not allowed to talk of leaving the board.
I am supporting Cros Andrade for SYV High School board of trustees and I urge all of you to join me and vote for him on Nov. 6. We would be very fortunate to have him as a member of the high school board.
Charles H. Stacy
Solvang
Vote no on Allan Hancock College bond
Buyer beware. For all property owners, please note how the president of Allan Hancock College equivocates on the cost of the $75 million bond measure.
In the Santa Barbara County voter information guide, he states that the bond payments will be $142,543,028 predicated on all bonds being issued and sold. But there is fuzzy math here on how much it will actually cost the property owners per year. It is a moving target. The best estimates could be way off the mark as they often are in bond measures.
Let’s be clear. There are no guarantees here. No guarantees whether the wish list will be fulfilled; No guarantees that all of the bonds will be sold; No guarantees that the projects will be completed; No guarantees that the oversight committee will be responsible to the taxpayers rather than the administration and the board.
The track record of responsibility for the 2006 Measure I monies spent is not good. Oversight of the Measure I projects was insufficient. Problems continue to abound. Legal fees mount. Yet, we continue to pay for Measure I on our property tax bills. Who at the college is looking after the taxpayers’ best interest?
Please vote no on Y. Let’s pay for what we agreed to in 2006 without taking on more debt. It is the responsible way to do government business.
Albert Brau
Solvang
D’Ambra, Beard deserve vote
Thomas Jefferson never said, "Eternal vigilance is the price of freedom.” Good stuff, for sure. But isn't this the price of everything precious?
For the average citizen, being vigilant takes time, effort and commitment, ostensibly to put people in positions of authority to be advocates for public good.
In the Valley, we have an opportunity to effect positive change at a time when operating behind a curtain shouting "trust me" doesn't work anymore.
The SYVCSD has issues coming on its plate like sewers, wastewater management facilities and annexation that will require Valley residents to exercise vigilance, and vote for people who have their neighbors’ interests at heart first and foremost.
That’s why voting for Bob D'Ambra and David Beard is essential. Trust their knowledge, common sense and communication skills. Vote for your neighbors and sleep well at night.
John Valestra
Santa Ynez
Elysia Lewis would serve Buellton well
The biggest question for everyone in the city of Buellton is, why should Elysia Lewis be elected for City Council? Elysia Lewis has so many great qualities that surpass many of the other candidates. She is so easy to talk to and will always hear the voice of the community when making decisions.
I can truly see Elysia making so many good economical changes that would truly benefit the city of Buellton. The fact that Buellton is a family orientated community as well as a tourist attraction, Elysia would be able to look at making decisions as a family woman herself, also in a legal and business perspective that would only enhance the city's charm.
She has an outstanding educational background and previous experience which is a huge platform that gives her the knowledge to make critical and necessary changes if it is in the city's best interest, and really establish whether it will affect those who live in Buellton or benefit everyone who is a visitor as well.
I love the fact that Elysia has expressed her ideas as well as made a strategy to go about resolving issues and making things better. I think that it is very important for the community. We need someone with a game plan. Please allow Elysia to make a difference, you won't regret it. Vote for Elysia Lewis.
Jamese Pasley
Buellton
Vote Toussaint for Solvang mayor
As someone who attended the City of Solvang candidate forum and watches the City Council meetings regularly the choice for Mayor couldn’t be more clear.
Although Jim Richardson should be commended for his service over the last 18 years, it’s become exceedingly apparent that our city of Solvang needs new energy and leadership to meet new challenges and maintain the quality of life we all expect here in the valley.
Council member Ryan Toussaint displayed a keen grasp of important local issues and exuded the dynamism that Solvang sorely needs.
• More specifically Ryan, after being elected in 2016, took the initiative and dug into our water issues and stopped a proposed water rate increase of nearly 35 percent. Keeping his campaign promise of 2016.
• He’s also worked hard to stabilize water and sewer rates while increasing quality and ensuring reliable sources to our homes and businesses.
• He has the vision and drive to help maintain what we have but with an eye to meeting future challenges that a new economy presents.
In other words, Solvang needs new leadership to meet modern challenges of today.
Please join me in voting for Ryan Toussaint come Nov. 6.
Patti Gilmore
Solvang
New board should decide
Did you know our Santa Ynez Valley High School is suffering from an on-going structural deficit?
This school year, the deficit is $86,048. Projections for 2019-20 are $659,878, and $792,131 in 2020-21.
The district has not backfilled certain teaching positions to address this structural deficit. There are classes with more than 30 students, including math.
Did you know the board recently approved spending $1.3 million on the east parking lot with district operating funds? This decision will not only strain the budget but will put the newly elected board members in an unfair and grim position if staff cuts are necessary in the future.
There will be new board members starting in December. The current board needs to do no harm to the already broken budget. Allow the new board to decide if a $1.3 million parking lot is more important than student programs, certificated staffing, curriculum, math, science, music and vocational classes.
Taxpayers approved a new parking lot to be paid for with Measure K bond funds, not school operating funds. These operating funds should benefit the students.
The board will soon hear the first interim budget presentation that includes the impact of their $1.3 expenditure decision. Please come to the meeting or contact President Jan Clevenger and let your voice be heard. A new parking lot, I believe, does not help educate our kids.
Michelle de Werd
Los Olivos
Get involved in ag hoops discussion
Agricultural hoops weren’t on my radar, that is until just a few weeks ago when the rapid expansion of large hoop structures on our hillsides couldn’t be missed.
Once I started looking into this I became alarmed. These large hoop structures aren’t considered green houses, which have their own ordinance and are considered permanent. The county is now considering an ordinance that exempts hoop structures up to 20 feet tall from requiring a building permit. Basically, it will allow large hoop structures to be erected anywhere and without permits or other county oversight.
Valley residents have been kept out of this discussion due to lack of public information and notifications of meetings. Other than Planning Commission hearings, there has been no public outreach except for a meeting with some concerned Valley residents.
This is a complicated issue and I believe the county Planning Commission needs more time to create an ordinance that can receive buy-in from all impacted parties. Millions of dollars are spent on tourism, what does this mean for that industry?
It’s not too late. I believe the agriculture industry has rights, just as the people that live and visit here. A critical meeting on the Hoop Structure Ordinance by the county Planning Commission will take place Nov. 7 in Santa Maria. Call, write letters, come and ask for a continuation on the Hoop Structure Ordinance until a new amended ordinance can be written that doesn’t favor one entity over another.
Peggy Brierton
Buellton
Hoop structures require more consideration
I believe the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission needs to toss out the hoop structure ordinance under review and start fresh. Here’s why:
1. While this Ordinance is intended to be an economic benefit for agriculture, its impacts on our communities have not sufficiently been taken into consideration. Unlike the community outreach involved in the winery ordinance, there have been virtually no community meetings or good community outreach regarding the broad-based implications should it be approved.
2. A hoop structure ordinance needs meaningful mitigations, not the inadequate ones originally proposed. It needs to mitigate the economic impacts of the ordinance on other sectors. It needs to mitigate the quality of life impacts for each of us and our communities. It needs to mitigate the water resource impacts.
3. Contrary to what some agriculturalists say, hoop structures are not “temporary” farm implements. They are reflective white plastic structures, and cumulatively ruin the picturesque quality of our rural Valley landscape and aesthetic.
4. Our Santa Ynez Valley Community Plan calls for “protecting prominent scenic view sheds form extensive structural development” — which includes hoop structures — “through proper siting, design, landscaping and/or screening, and use of colors and materials that are harmonious with the natural environment.” Clearly, large expanses of white plastic on hillsides, scenic corridors and our river watershed do not meet this criteria.
5. Millions of tourists make this their get-away destination. In fact, revenue from tourism throughout Santa Barbara County far exceeds that of agriculture.
Tell our Planning Commissioners to slow this process down, hold public meetings that are broadly advertised to hear what county residents have to say, and write a well-balanced hoop structure ordinance.
Please, let’s not forsake the beauty and visual tranquility of our Valley for the sake of supposedly simplifying and streamlining a permit process that benefits farmers while negatively impacting the rest of us.
Judi Stauffer
Buellton
We deserve better
Back in 1991 the Solvang City Council, without due diligence, shifted the water burden onto the backs of residential families. Not just all families, but only those with a dedicated water meter at their residence. Now the rest, with one meter feeding multiple single-family units, apartments, mobile home parks and other multiple commercial units with one meter, got a major break as the virtual meter charge was dropped.
In addition, Solvang residents pay $3 million a year for state water which DWR in their 2017 forecast for future years indicated a 25 percent delivery reliability. This is an effective cost of $6,400 per acre-foot. In comparison our well water is about $150 per acre-foot.
A recent grand jury report indicates that cities and the county are heading for insolvency. The problem is the underfunded government retirement programs.
Both Solvang and Buellton have nearly the same population, but Buellton has 19 employees and Solvang has 38. Buellton was listed as low risk of insolvency by the grand jury. Solvang was listed as high risk. In addition, Solvang needs a new sewer treatment plant and storm water management program that will come at a very significant cost.
Solvang deserves new faces on the City Council to direct our vision to fiscal responsibility. It’s time to elect leadership that will downsize city government and minimize the effects of new unfunded mandated laws at all levels.
David Brents
Solvang
Water board recommendation
Kudos to Lee Rosenberg for drawing attention to the election for the local water board, ID1. He is correct that voters shouldn’t be apathetic, they should research the candidates and vote for the most qualified candidates.
However, Lee is wrong on four counts. He claims none of the incumbents spent money on “yard signs and self-aggrandizing publishing,” yet the only yard signs and fliers in the campaign were produced by two of the three incumbents. None of the challengers have spent a dime on their campaigns.
He claims challengers haven’t provided information about themselves, yet that information was distributed in the public forum sponsored by We Watch and the Santa Ynez Valley News, in the county Elections Guide, and on social media.
He claims incumbents have made their own information available on the ID1 website, but the only information on that site is the name of the incumbents, their photos and which divisions they represent. There is nothing about their backgrounds or qualifications.
Let’s follow Lee’s advice and vote for the candidates with the necessary background, skills and work ethic to get the job at ID1 done. And let’s not make this election about who campaigned hardest, lived in the Valley the longest, or is the most entrenched in ID1’s culture. Look at who’s running, why they’re running, and what they plan to do if elected.
If you’re happy with the way things have been going at ID1, vote for incumbents. If you think there’s room for improvement in keeping down exorbitant expenses for lD’s lawyers and staff, setting equitable water rates, improving customer service, making ID1’s business open and transparent to the public, engaging in long-range strategic planning, vote for challengers Allen Anderson, Brian Schultz and Anita Finifrock.
France Komoroske
Santa Ynez
Who does this Council represent?
While residents in Solvang are dealing with outrageous water bills and most likely facing higher ones, why does the Council continue to give $1.25 million to nonprofits?
In response to the questioning of this high expenditure in the city's budget, at least one member commented that the council members could never be re-elected unless these monies were given to the nonprofits. Some would consider this vote buying.
While I pay $69 per month, not for water, just for the water meter, some businesses and apartments above them share one meter between four businesses. What is right or honest about this special treatment for the commercial ratepayers?
This reminds me of the old movies where the mafia is in control. We obviously need a change in the makeup of the City Council.
I have personally met with challengers to the incumbents: Ryan Tousssaint for mayor, Robert Clarke for Council and Niels "Chris" Djernaes for Council. All three men would like your vote. I find that they have the energy and capability to make a real change. In addition, they all have the business experience to carefully audit the city's financial records. These matters are much too important to leave to staff alone.
My hope is that a change in the council will serve all constituents not just the businesses and nonprofits. Residents need consideration as well.
Hazel Mortensen
Solvang
Vote no on Hancock College bond
As homeowners in the Allan Hancock College District, the college is bombarding us with campaign brochures, letters and signs to support the passage of a new $75 million bond measure, Measure Y2018.
For those of us on fixed incomes and barely getting by with the taxes we now pay, this property tax increase creates concern. In is added hardship for retirees and families that are already having financial difficulties.
In 2006, we passed a bond to support the college campuses in Santa Maria and Lompoc. It is on our property tax bills. Many of the projects that the bond promised have not yet been built. Many do not even have a price tag.
Why should we now vote for even more taxes? Why doesn't the college consider those of us struggling to make ends meet?
On behalf of so many taxpayers with financial concerns and meager incomes, we urge you to vote no on Measure Y.
Let the college complete the projects it promised 12 years ago, and reassess the needs of the college at that time. That process would be responsible and serve all the taxpayers well.
Rachelle Mueller
Solvang