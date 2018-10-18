Jamieson for council
I would like to urge residents of Solvang to vote for Joan Jamieson for City Council.
As the city representative to the county library advisory committee I attend council meetings with some regularity. I have observed that Joan is always well prepared to deal with the matters before the council.
She has experience and a knowledge of the history of the council for the past nine years
as a member of the council, and 40 years as a resident. She is fair, open-minded and a good listener.
She goes beyond the duties of a council member by volunteering for extra committees such as the library ad hoc committee and the Citizens Committee for
Measure Z that provided funding for People Helping People, Veggie Rescue, and SAM at Solvang School. I worked with her on both of these committees. She is an active participant, even a leader when she commits to a cause.
The city of Solvang as well as residents have benefitted greatly from both of these efforts.
These are some of the important qualities that make Joan Jamieson an exemplary member of the council. We need her experience and leadership on the council.
She has my support and she deserves your vote on Nov. 6.
Shirley M. Stacy
Solvang
Kudos to Solvang planning, public works staff
I wanted to take an opportunity to recognize and thank the Planning and Public Works staff at the City of Solvang for a job well done.
I have worked closely with Holly Owen, Brynda Messer, Diane Christensen, Matt van der Linden, and Bridget Elliott for several years in connection with getting The Merkantile project approved and built. This complex project has presented novel challenges to city staff, all of whom have been firm but fair in their administration of Solvang’s Municipal Code that they are tasked to follow.
At times, difficult decisions are required to assure consistent application of local laws and norms. In my experience, these thinly resourced public employees have done an excellent job in the face of criticism and challenging circumstances.
Josh Richman
Developer, Merkantile
San Francisco
Chumash Casino wins with card donation
As an assistant principal at Bonita School in Santa Maria, it is my job to assist with planning family engagement evenings. My dedicated staff of excellent teachers were planning a family math night for our students and parents recently.
The goal of our family math night is to make math games, show families how to play the games, and then the families will take the games home. This gives children the opportunity to build math skills in a fun and nurturing environment.
Unfortunately, several of our math games involved decks of cards. As our staff pondered spending money at Costco to purchase cards, one savvy teacher suggested contacting the Chumash Casino to inquire if they would be willing to donate cards for our evening activity. Thinking this was a long shot, I reluctantly contacted the casino.
Much to my complete and utter amazement, Teasha Blackman at Chumash Casino was more than happy to donate 200 decks of cards. In addition to the donation, Dominic Sanders, Security Control Supervisor, hand delivered the boxes of cards to our school. Teasha and Dominic filled my heart with joy.
I believe we have the most precious students in the county and they deserve the best of everything. The fact that Chumash Casino not only donated the decks of cards, but delivered them to our doorstep made it feel like it was Christmas at our school.
Thank you to the amazing people at Chumash Casino for your generosity, kindness, and willingness to go the extra mile for our Bonita students. You made my year.
Christina Stamford
Santa Maria
Oil industry provides jobs
Salud Carbajal states his agenda includes jobs. Why then is he trying to get rid of our oil producing jobs?
Our oil producers provide good-paying jobs for our area. When was the last time you used an oil-based item or fueled your vehicle up? When was the last time you checked the amount of taxes charged to a gallon of fuel?
Dottie Lyons
Santa Maria