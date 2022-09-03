I'm a 3G guy in a 5G world!
My buddy Tony had a birthday recently, so we drove to LA to celebrate with him. Once we arrived, he asked me to join him to the Rams preseason game the next day. Thankfully Tony drove to the SoFi Stadium, because it was a long horrendous stop-and-go traffic-filled ride on the 405 freeway.
Only people that belong @ SoFi get in. Tony prepaid for parking and our seats before we left his house with the "App" on his phone. As you drive in, have your phone ready, you need the App for parking and your seats, because there was no one taking money for parking and no box offices selling seats. You must have a smart phone and a debit or credit card to do anything @ SoFi.
As you approach the enterance it becomes very Orwellian, with loudspeakers blaring out information. All your items must be put in a provided plastic bag. Getting to your seat is no Duck Walk, not many signs or maps to direct you anywhere, the staff is very pleasant, yet they're new and lost too. The cost of food and drink @ SoFi is 21st century prices, too.
It's not all bad, it is a beautiful building. SoFi Stadium is my first 21st century building. The architecture is sanitary but extraordinary, this huge building has no center supports, the ceiling and everything else is held up by massive perimeter columns. The building has open arches at both ends, it's all white with high-tech indirect lighting, giving it an airy, open feeling.
I remember going to Dodgers games with my dad, it was simple and easy. Of course, that was before we were so technologically advanced. Everything about SoFi is state-of-the-art, and Tony is pretty good, he's closing in on 5G. But I think I'll stay 3G.
Cary De Grosa
Orcutt
Where will our water come from?
It is not fair to the taxpayers of Santa Maria for our City Council and Planning Commission to give the developer of the recently approved housing on the site of the old Fallas property in Town Center West, $1.25 million dollars in incentives, when he will make millions on this project without taking money out of the voters' pockets.
Carlos Escobedo was right in voting against the Mayor’s plan. Perhaps he knows that Alice Patino, Etta Waterfield and Mike Cordero have a history of waiving developer fees, requirements for parking spots and more. Unbridled development, at the people's cost, is the wrong direction for Santa Maria to take. The traffic impacts the whole Central Coast from San Luis Obispo to Santa Barbara.
Our quality of life suffers in the traffic it creates, the lack of parking, and the strain it puts on our water supply. When will we elect a council that will slow down this growth and deal with the problems it has already created. Please ask Santa Maria’s leaders, “Where will all the water come from?”
Gale McNeeley
Santa Maria
No development at firefighters memorial site
Thanks to Mayor Patino and Councilmember Cordero for recently speaking out on the issue of the development of mixed use at the current site of the firefighters memorial located at the southeast corner of Main and Broadway.
My concerns are:
1) In my opinion, the site will result in too much congestion for such a small footprint. This would end up right on the Main/Broadway corridor; where in this case, the mix of much more foot traffic, residents, and small business would be in conflict with increased vehicle traffic and big trucks way too close to each other. That should be worrisome.
2) Building on this site was proposed probably 20 years ago. The firefighters educated me about the site, especially where the memorial actually sits; which appears to be close to the exact location where firefighter Newtown fell to his death many years ago. The purpose of the memorial site was supposed to be for reflection, and to create a buffer on that high-traffic intersection.
For these two reasons, I am hopeful that the Council will not allow development on this footprint. There are assuredly other spaces in the downtown area that can be developed that could serve the same result for providing mixed use in the downtown.
Frank Ortiz
Santa Maria