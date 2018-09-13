ID1 problems ding ratepayers
I attend the ID1 Water District meetings regularly in the Santa Ynez Valley. For a small valley water district with agriculture, tourism and residential interests, the district and its customers have engaged in many costly water wars.
Again, we are facing costly legal battles on who may run for office on the ID1 board. Last week, Joe Holland, Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters, opined that issues in dispute between ID1 and the candidates must be decided after the election.
Unfortunately, this latest dispute most likely will cost the ratepayers of ID1 thousands of dollars in additional litigation costs. Resolving the issue will become a Full Employment Act for the attorneys and as always, the ratepayers will get an increase in their water rates.
It is unfortunate in that the whole issue should have been resolved amicably. ID1 should make the requirements crystal clear for every one with the intention of running for office.
Further, all candidates should do their due diligence and ask pertinent questions as to the requirements if he or she wishes to represent a division.
The ratepayers should try to understand the challenges of the water district — state unfunded mandates, Lake Cachuma contract renewal, ground water sustainability, eight-year drought.
The county and Holland should consider the cost to ratepayers to litigate the issue. Why the issue could not be considered and remedied before the ballot goes to press does not serve the ratepayers or the water district well.
Fred Kovol
Solvang
Poor reason for kneeling
The current stand-vs.-kneel patriotic controversy continues to separate like oil and water.
I do recognize valid points that kneelers have gone to in back-pedaling efforts to diffuse anger, saying it's not about the flag. But, if not about the flag, why use it as a message? Isn't that hypocritical?
Nike, an American company, has demonstrated a sell-out to the notion that any publicity is good publicity by rewarding Colin Kaepernick for his displeasure with America.
Standing demonstrates, through a very small gesture, very large amounts of gratitude for what we have been provided in a country that, while far from perfect, is desired by most. Gratitude for sacrifices my father, two brothers, and recently a nephew, as service members, made to instill within me.
Here's an idea — Kaepernick could use whatever stage he has left to demonstrate pleasure that this unjust country of imperfection afforded him. Let's review:
He played a game for a living, and made more in a year than most do in a lifetime, in any country.
He should be set financially for a lifetime after only a few years of service, while most work a lifetime of service to hopefully get by in their last years of life.
These only represent financial freedoms Kaepernick has been through.
Give us a demonstration that requires even less effort than the one he chose to cause so much controversy and division.
Nike's next product line to secure their monstrous financial future should be knee pads of all colors, shapes,and sizes. I can see the marketing slogan now, "Kaeper-NIKE Knee Pads, What a Pair!"
Geno Alvino
Santa Maria
Give your support to a child in need
It’s difficult to know when the seasons change in this beautiful valley we call home. Sometimes, you have to look for different clues, rather than relying on changes in the climate.
When our social media news feeds fill up with “First Day of School” pictures, that’s when I know fall has arrived.
I enjoy seeing children posed with a sign or a clever, Pinterest-inspired display that shows which grade a proud parent’s child will be attending this year.
When the kids are young, they beam with pride, teeming with excitement before seeing their new classroom for the first time. The older kids usually have a more reserved look, humoring their parents by keeping this “First Day of School” tradition alive for one more year.
Whether these students are excited or simply going through the motions before starting a new school year, in every picture there’s an underlying message being transmitted from parent to child – I support you.
With every picture, I think about how fortunate that child is to know they have a parent who invests in their development and is proud of their accomplishments. As a board member for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara, I’m well aware of how many children need support in our community, and how volunteerism can make a difference for an at-risk child.
CASA volunteers do amazing work, donating their time to advocate for a child who has experienced abuse or neglect, and now finds themselves in a confusing child welfare system.
A CASA volunteer gets to know the child and their situation. They see the child every week, and regularly talk to the child’s teachers, parents, family members, social workers, lawyer, and often therapists, in order to get a clear picture of what is going on — and then the volunteer advocates for that child’s best interests.
In many cases, the CASA volunteer is the one constant element in the child’s turbulent life. If you join CASA and dedicate one hour a week to being an advocate, you’ll be delivering a much-needed message to a child in need – I support you.
Veronica Sandoval
Santa Maria