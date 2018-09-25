Know your ID1 board members, they're not bad
My husband and I moved to Solvang in 1989. We moved here because we wanted to start our family in a small town environment. The Santa Ynez Valley is a place where people are known for being friendly and neighborly, we look out for one another no matter what your race or political views are.
Unfortunately what I've been witnessing and reading in the paper and online, printed by just a few individuals regarding ID1 and its board members, is just plain mean spirited, accusatory and a blatant disregard for the truth.
This board is dedicated to the preservation of our valley and water resources. They are kind individuals who have gone above and beyond their duty as board members to help people throughout our valley and beyond. If you would just take the time to get to know any of these men up for re-election, you would see they are men of integrity, knowledge and are just all around nice guys.
Please let's not let a few individuals with an agenda, who just moved into our valley recently, taint our minds with their bold, untrue, accusations and constant threats of lawsuits. Let's not throw decency and common sense out the door for the drama of just a few.
I would encourage these people who have such hate in them, to go out to coffee with any of these board members. You don't have to agree with everything, but please be a kind human being and try to understand another's reasoning by the good old art of discussion.
Robyn Clay
Solvang
ID1 motives questioned
During the last ID1 board meeting on Sept. 19, the board decided to send out what may be ID1’s first-ever newsletter with their next bill.
The reasons given for this decision was to inform customers and correct some misrepresentations about matters being discussed.
Does the timing of the newsletter before the election betray a political motive? Could this be yet another example of how ID1 uses ratepayer funds for political purposes beneficial to incumbent board members?
ID1 claims not to have any involvement in the electoral process, so how does that claim stand in light of ongoing actions? ID1’s attorneys have refused to respond to a legal request to disclose how much money ID1 paid them to prevent two Solvang residents, myself included, from running for board seats. Will that information be included in the newsletter? Customers have a right to know how their money is being spent.
I don’t recall checking a box on my water bill authorizing ID1 to allocate ratepayer money to an ID1 election campaign fund. At least when I pay my federal taxes I am given that choice.
If ID1 believes it needs to inform customers and correct some misrepresentations, that is easily accomplished with transparency. Instead, it forces anyone who has an interest in ID1’s internal operations to pry basic information into the light by filing Public Records Act requests. Why?
Significant expenditures are often approved by the board with few details, discussion or debate, and when a member of the public asks for those details, ID1 is less than forthcoming. It is apparent the only way to untangle the financial web that exists at ID1 is through a forensic audit. The only way that can be accomplished is by electing candidates who are committed to doing what is necessary to restore customer service and transparency.
Brian Schultz
Santa Ynez Valley
Protecting scenic views
When the Santa Ynez Valley Community Plan was conceived in the 1990s and incorporated into the Santa Barbara County General Plan nine years ago, hoop structures were not being used by farmers to protect and enhance their crop production.
However, a whole section of the plan addressed visual resources and how important maintaining scenic views along our major transportation corridors were to retaining the rural character of the Valley.
To this end, properties along Highways 154 and 246, as well as major connecting routes such as Alamo Pintado Road, were designated with a “D,” design control overlay, so any proposed development larger than 1,000 square feet and within public view would be subject to oversight by the Architectural Board of Review.
Now we have these unsightly structures cropping up all over the Central Coast, and they are not subject to this ordinance because they are deemed farming equipment, not structures. I am alarmed by the prospect of their covering the entire Santa Ynez Valley.
I am in favor of preserving the viability of agriculture in the Valley, and it is possible the only type of farming that is viable today is this industrial type. If that is the case, let us do what we can to keep hoop structures out of sight.
If you feel the way I do, now is the time to speak up. The county Planning Commission will be addressing this issue at its Oct. 3 meeting, 9 a.m., in the Santa Maria Government Building on Betteravia Road. Please plan to attend or email or mail a brief letter to the Planning Commission: David Villalobos dvillalo@co.santa-barbara.ca.us or to: Planning & Development, Hearing Support, 123 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara CA 93101. Send these to arrive no later than Oct. 1.
Penny Knowles
Santa Ynez