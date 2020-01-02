Letters to the Editor: Hoping new year brings sense to voters; The only way to win is to cheat; President must represent us well

Clinton had lied under oath which was the basis for his impeachment. While still in office after his acquittal, he was cited for contempt of court and fined $90,000. The day before he left office, he agreed to a plea agreement to avoid prosecution for perjury and obstruction.

Trump is being impeached by the House for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. A total of 67 votes are needed to convict in a Senate of 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats and two Independents. Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham have already said that will not happen. They have decided before any evidence has been presented. Wouldn’t you love to have a jury like that, acquittal before you face trial? By the way, McConnell voted Clinton guilty on both articles in 1998.

Trump will not be found guilty and will continue down the presidential path he has chosen. As American citizens, we must follow until he is no longer President subject to his antics. He has continued to ask foreign governments to help him in his political ambitions and although it doesn’t appear he has lied under oath, he has continued to lie over 13,000 verified times to the American public in his speeches and political rallies.