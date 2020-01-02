Letters to the Editor: Hoping new year brings sense to voters; The only way to win is to cheat; President must represent us well

Hoping new year brings sense to voters
If memory serves me, before the 2016 votes were counted, the Democrats were talking of the impeachment of Donald J. Trump. The loudest voice belonged to Maxine Waters, "impeach him!" The man hadn't even put his foot over the threshold of the White House when the impeachment fiasco started.
It wasn't over the Russians and the election, and it wasn't over the talk with the Ukrainian president back in November of 2017, note the date, not 2019 but November of 2017, the talk of impeachment started.
When 62 million legal votes were cast for President Trump, they still cannot believe the outcome and now have stooped so low as to call the voters abominables, and have targeted anyone who wears Make America Great Again hats. And these are the representatives that have been sent to Washington to represent us?
When California is represented by Democrats, Newsom, Pelosi, Waters, Feinstein and let's not forget Schiff, it makes one almost ashamed to say we live in California, the sanctuary state. We have hopes for change.
A special thanks to our Republican representatives Kevin McCarthy, Devin Nunes and Tom McClintock who have worked tirelessly to bring some sense to these false accusations and who are doing the jobs they were sent to do.
With all this I wish you a Merry Christmas and let's hope the new year brings sense to the minds of voters
Anita Dwyer
Lompoc
The only way to win is to cheat
I am amazed that otherwise honest and knowledgeable people could believe the antics in the kangaroo court that tried to convince us that it had enough “evidence of high crimes and misdemeanors” to impeach President Donald Trump were legitimate.
I can understand why Democrats were unhappy about their loss in 2016, but they should get over it and deliver on the promises they made to gullible voters in 2018 to win their House of Representatives majority. Instead they focused on ousting their nemesis at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
They started impeachment talk shortly after the 2016 election results were announced. The Obama administration used affidavits based on falsified information to spy on private citizens, the press and the new Republican President; now that’s an abuse of power!
Then even though one of their current candidates for president very publicly demanded that an investigation into corruption in the Ukraine be halted or foreign aid would be withheld, they tried to push a narrative that it was President Trump who did it.
They couldn’t prove any of the allegations which they based their impeachment case on, so they came up with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
First, if you examine many of the Executive Orders issued by Presidents for the last 60 years you can make a case that there may have been many abuses of power. Second, since all three branches of government are equal, one branch can’t demand anything from another unless they establish their need-to-know in court and get a warrant.
All you need to know is that the current slate of Democrat candidates is so poorly equipped that they can’t possibly win in November 2020. The only way to unseat President Trump is to cheat and that’s what they are doing.
Ron Fink
Lompoc
President must represent us well
We need George Santayana, “Those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”
Lincoln was a Republican and his vice president, Johnson, a Democrat. In 1868, the House impeached Johnson and sent 11 articles of impeachment to the 54 Senators. Only nine Senators were Democrats, so a two-thirds majority (36 votes) to convict was a foregone conclusion. The final count was 35 guilty and 19 not guilty.
Clinton was a Democrat and on Dec. 19, 1998, the House impeached him and sent two articles of impeachment (perjury and obstruction of justice) to the 100 Senators (55 Republican and 45 Democrat). He was acquitted on both articles with all 45 Democrats voting not guilty, and Republicans split their votes with a majority voting guilty.
Clinton had lied under oath which was the basis for his impeachment. While still in office after his acquittal, he was cited for contempt of court and fined $90,000. The day before he left office, he agreed to a plea agreement to avoid prosecution for perjury and obstruction.
Trump is being impeached by the House for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. A total of 67 votes are needed to convict in a Senate of 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats and two Independents. Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham have already said that will not happen. They have decided before any evidence has been presented. Wouldn’t you love to have a jury like that, acquittal before you face trial? By the way, McConnell voted Clinton guilty on both articles in 1998.
Trump will not be found guilty and will continue down the presidential path he has chosen. As American citizens, we must follow until he is no longer President subject to his antics. He has continued to ask foreign governments to help him in his political ambitions and although it doesn’t appear he has lied under oath, he has continued to lie over 13,000 verified times to the American public in his speeches and political rallies.
That’s what the future holds for all Americans, since the President is above the law (Attorney General Barr). Our duty as citizen voters is to make sure the person we want to represent us in the world has ethics, integrity along with honesty. A President who constantly rails against Democrats, Republicans, world leaders and tweets vile words toward anyone, can only divide us internally and isolate us in the world.
Stan Novara
Santa Maria