Letters to the Editor: Hartmann fought cannabis farm growth; Porter will address climate change; Joan Hartmann is committed to 3rd District; Looking for the common sense candidate?

Looking for the common sense candidate?

How many of us at every election say, I wish that there was a candidate with common sense or experience? Well this time there is, and his name is Bruce Porter and he is running for the 3rd District supervisor's seat.

Why do I support Bruce as our next county supervisor? It's simple, he is a born leader. He was a colonel in the Army Corp of Engineers. And he is also an engineer, not all in the Army Corp of Engineers are engineers, but he is. Think of our county fires, debris flows, drought, oil spills. He will be a tremendous asset with his experience.

Most of us with common sense would say, that is enough information to vote for Bruce alone. But as they say, wait there is more! He is also a financial advisor, think about the county's budget dilemmas and structural deficits with our pensions. Bruce is a numbers guy and will look at our budget with a fine toothed comb.

He also served as a school board member in Santa Ynez for eight years, he obviously cares about our kids and schools. And lastly he has served on numerous other boards and committees for the betterment of the county of Santa Barbara.

Now if everything I outlined above makes "common sense", this election is over. And the county of Santa Barbara wins!