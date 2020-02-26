Letters to the Editor: Hartmann fought cannabis farm growth; Porter will address climate change; Joan Hartmann is committed to 3rd District; Looking for the common sense candidate?

Hartmann fought cannabis farm growth
I live on a horse ranch on Fredensborg Canyon Road in the Santa Ynez Valley. Supervisor Joan Hartmann was instrumental in preventing a cannabis farm in our community from expanding to a large growing operation.
We reached out to Joan Hartmann, who dove in to help. She and her staff worked for six months with the community to revamp the ordinance to prevent that grow, and others like it. She met with a room full of angry people, but stayed with us, working together through the Planning Commission and back to the Board of Supervisors. Joan took a leadership role throughout; she was one woman in a room full of men, but speaking with a '‘soft loud voice". That’s Joan; she speaks from the heart, but follows through with knowledge, commitment, and expertise.
We had a gathering not long ago to celebrate the revamped ordinance and our neighborhood being saved … and we honored Joan Hartmann’s work for our community.
E.U. Dreyfuss
Solvang
Porter will address climate change
Santa Barbara County is warming at double the rate of the continental US. Since pre-industrial times, our county has warmed by 2.3 degrees celsius, exceeding the universally agreed-upon global warming limit of 2 degrees celsius acknowledged by the Paris Climate Agreement.
Surpassing this threshold puts our county at risk of catastrophic consequences. Our current 3rd District County Supervisor, Joan Hartmann, has failed to effectively address local climate change. While she has symbolically voted to support the Green New Deal, local emissions have increased by 14% since 2007 and local temperatures have accelerated within the past five years.
Our county is the birthplace of Earth Day and used to be a progressive leader in the environmental movement. The issue of climate change is too pressing to blindly trust that Hartmann will take meaningful action if re-elected.
Candidate for 3rd District Supervisor, Bruce Porter, has proposed an achievable environmental plan for the district As supervisor, Bruce will ban oil tankers from passing through our channel (the largest source of NOx emissions in our county), ban fracking, oppose federal drilling in public lands and begin the transition to clean energy operations by pre-zoning fossil fuel businesses.
Bruce is the type of leader the county needs to achieve our climate goals. Please join me in voting for Bruce Porter on March 3.
Rusell Swartz
Santa Barbara
Joan Hartmann is committed to 3rd District
I am voting for Joan Hartmann for reelection as 3rd District County Supervisor because Joan helped fund the co-response team, which trains County Sheriffs as they respond to mental health calls, to de-escalate and result in better outcomes. She also helped to secure $6 million in funding for the Public Defender’s diversion programs which provide treatment to dual diagnosis patients to get them treatment instead of putting them in jail and then back out on the street, homeless and mentally ill.
Joan has worked to protect our community from wildfires by helping to secure $2.2 million in funding for the Fire Department for fuel reduction and a Community Wildfire Protection Plan. She serves on the Fire Safe Council, supporting the firefighters who put their lives on the line.
Joan is deeply committed to our natural environment and to increasing access for all to trails and public parks, working to expand both so that they are available to more Third District residents. She worked with diverse stakeholders on the Gaviota Coast, calling a special meeting to hammer out differences and finalize the Gaviota Coastal Plan.
The 3rd District is huge and diverse. Joan is committed to serving all of it, and has done so with distinction.
Peggy Brierton
Buellton
Looking for the common sense candidate?
How many of us at every election say, I wish that there was a candidate with common sense or experience? Well this time there is, and his name is Bruce Porter and he is running for the 3rd District supervisor's seat.
Why do I support Bruce as our next county supervisor? It's simple, he is a born leader. He was a colonel in the Army Corp of Engineers. And he is also an engineer, not all in the Army Corp of Engineers are engineers, but he is. Think of our county fires, debris flows, drought, oil spills. He will be a tremendous asset with his experience.
Most of us with common sense would say, that is enough information to vote for Bruce alone. But as they say, wait there is more! He is also a financial advisor, think about the county's budget dilemmas and structural deficits with our pensions. Bruce is a numbers guy and will look at our budget with a fine toothed comb.
He also served as a school board member in Santa Ynez for eight years, he obviously cares about our kids and schools. And lastly he has served on numerous other boards and committees for the betterment of the county of Santa Barbara.
Now if everything I outlined above makes "common sense", this election is over. And the county of Santa Barbara wins!
Lupe Alvarez
Former Mayor of Guadalupe