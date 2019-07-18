Fossil-fuel climate blues
Things have been shaking in these parts lately.
The big quakes in the Ridgecrest/Trona area, far east from our local San Andres fault, have snapped large water-well casings like toothpicks, according to a hydrogeologist in that area.
Chevron just spilled 800,00 gallons of oil and water — 240,000 gallons of oil — into ravines and creeks in the Cymric oil field between Bakersfield and the San Andres fault. What would happen to all their high-pressure steam oil wells when the San Andres lets loose?
Santa Barbara County has a hundred or so of these dangerous steam wells going through our drinking water aquifers, and three oil companies are now pressuring county officials to let them drill several hundred more of these potential water-polluting wells. A big quake is due in our area. Is it time to create more pollution risks to our water supply and air? Should we be backing off oil and gas development and building up solar and wind energy production at these oil facilities?
Contact you county supervisor soon and tell them to stop more oil production that endangers our water, air, health and climate. Stop the Cat Canyon oil projects and dumping more waste into our aquifers. Stop Exxon’s oil truck transport in South County and the attendant new oil pipeline that will run past my neighborhood and elementary school. Stop the new oil projects on our federal lands that are being pushed by the White House.
What kind of world are we leaving for our children?
Larry Bishop
Buellton
Bad decision on recitals
Last December, Lompoc Wine Factory, under the duress of a solitary complaint of dubious origin, filed a $400 temporary-use permit with the city to hopefully continue with their amazing and safe use of this facility for Certain Sparks Music to hold its next annual Adult & Youth Summer Recital Program in June.
Subsequent followups of the permit process by the Wine Factory and Certain Sparks did nothing to inform or expedite this seemingly simple process with the city until March, three months later, when asked to answer 26 more questions. All questions were answered and help was asked for, and as yet not effectively given. Zoning, City Council and Planning Commission meetings were attended and all were ineffective.
Lompoc residents have attended and courageously spoke at numerous council meetings in support of approval and expediting of the permit, written emails and letters to the editor disputing the decision of the not-so-transparent reasoning of health and safety concerns by City Manager Jim Throop.
Can the Wine Factory file a grievance to get its $400 back for the city’s failure to perform informed due diligence in a timely fashion? Can City Council and administration practice transparency and explain what possible health and safety concerns exist now when in past years none apparently existed?
And finally, why is health and safety touted as concerns for a music recital with a successful history when the same city management eliminated three open positions in a grossly understaffed Police Department, and gutted the Fire Department, forcing the removal of a battalion chief?
The city has thrown music for kids and health and safety on the streets out the window. Time for new leadership.
Brian W. Cole
Lompoc