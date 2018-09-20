Forums will help voters
There are 27 candidates running for contested seats in Santa Ynez Valley cities, schools, water and sewer districts. Each of these people cares enough about our valley to run for office.
How will you decide who is best-suited to wrestle with the challenging issues facing our elected officials?
There is nothing like attending a candidate forum to help you make informed decisions. No more just voting for a name you recognize or someone a friend knows.
Depending on where you live, you will need to attend one or all forums. Here are the choices:
Water and Sewer District boards (ID1 and Santa Ynez Community Services Districts): Thursday, Sept. 27, 7-9:30 p.m., St. Marks Church Stacy Hall, Los Olivos.
Buellton City Council: Wednesday, Oct. 3, 7-9 p.m., Oak Valley School multipurpose room, 595 2nd St., Buellton.
Solvang City Council and mayor: Thursday, Oct. 4, 6-8:30 p.m. Bethania Church Parish Hall, 603 Atterdag Road, Solvang; 6-7 p.m. meet-and-greet candidates reception; 7-8:30 p.m. candidate forum.
Santa Ynez Valley High School District board: Wednesday, Oct. 10, 6-8 p.m., Little Theater, High School.
If life interferes and you can’t attend a forum, view Buellton and Water and Sewer forums at https://syvnews.com/. View Solvang and High School forums at www.santaynezvalleystar.com.
Nancy Emerson
President
WE Watch
Crab feast big success
The first Buellton Crab Feast Gala was a huge success. It was great to see everyone enjoying themselves while feasting on crab legs at the Zaca Creek Golf Course, surrounded by beautiful green fairways and twinkling lights.
All of this would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of the many people involved in making this event a great one. I would like to take the time to thank them for their service at the Buellton Crab Feast and to the community at large.
First, a big thank you to all of the staff and officials at the city of Buellton for their support in making it possible to put on a recreational event of this caliber. Thanks to all the dedicated members of Jonata-Oak Valley PTSA, and families.
A big thanks to all the business and individuals who participated by donating items to the raffle. And special thanks St. Mark’s in the Valley Episcopal Church, and Mike Brown of Zaca Creek Golf Course for your support.
Finally, thanks to all the Buellton citizens, Valley residents and visitors who came out to enjoy us at the Buellton Crab Feast Gala. Thank you for supporting our schools and Recreation Center.
Barbara Knecht
Buellton Recreation Department
Sheriff clarifies campaign ad
In response to a recent letter, the Justin Fareed television commercial that the reader viewed and wrote about features members of the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association, the union that represents sheriff’s deputies, dispatchers and District Attorney investigators.
The shirts that are being worn by those in the commercial bear the insignia of the union, not the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. None of the people in the commercial appeared in their official capacity or uniform.
As a public agency, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office does not support or oppose any political candidates. As the elected sheriff of Santa Barbara County, I have the prerogative to endorse candidates, but I have not done so in the race for the 24th Congressional seat.
Bill Brown
Sheriff/Coroner Santa Barbara County
Hancock bond measure shows foresight
Thank you to the Hancock College trustees for their foresight in placing Measure Y on the November 2018 ballot. As a member of the board of trustees for Orcutt Union School District, I know first hand how a bond measure can transform a district-and quite frankly, a community.
Thanks to our own Measure G, passed in 2016, Orcutt is now implementing site safety projects, modernizing classrooms and providing for other facility renovations. Our students will reap the benefits of this investment for years to come. The renovations have also been a source of pride for our staff and families. We always had a first class education -- now we're upgrading our facilities to match it.
I believe that same type of win-win benefit will occur with Measure Y. Allan Hancock College is the sixth largest employer in Northern Santa Barbara County. It's a driver for economic success in our community. It's also one of the top community colleges in the nation -- but with facilities that date back more than 50 years. Measure Y is a small commitment on our part to meet our students halfway. Please vote Yes on Measure Y on Nov. 6.
Liz Phillips
Orcutt