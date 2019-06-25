Follow money down the road
After hearing of the $900,000 cost to change the north and southbound off ramps on Highway 101 at Betteravia in Santa Maria, I have to wonder why the cost is so high and why it's taking so long.
Before the Enos Ranch project, there were two right-turn lanes going west on Betteravia from the southbound 101, and two going east on Betteravia going to the northbound 101. The westbound lanes off the 101 were reduced to one, resulting in backing up traffic on the 101.
The arrows were repainted, and now all this money is being wasted, when a repaint of the arrows would accomplish the results they are seeking.
I get that the timing of the traffic signals needs to be done for a smoother flow of traffic. Why wasn't this done right after the shopping center opened? The city is fortunate that no accidents occurred backed up on the 101, especially during morning and evening rush-hour traffic.
This is paid for with our gas tax dollars. The time of repairs and excessive waste of money never ceases to amaze me.
The fix to the Costco parking lot was another bungle that professional planners should have realized after the fact. Oh well, I guess we have to keep those jobs funded. I can just see about five people watching one person work on getting this done.
Bill Potts
Santa Maria
Help for all by majority
Wow! I just read a story about the Nevada Legislature where women in the Senate hold 50-percent plus one seat and so are the majority.
What is even more amazing — or is it? — they got a lot done in their first session. Many laws passed by such a large majority of Democrats and Republicans that the governor signed all without hesitation.
Now, one might think all the new laws were for the benefit of women. Well, you'd be wrong. They were all to benefit all the public, men and women, Democrats and Republicans.
What a shock. Or is it?
Stan Novara
Santa Maria
Relay, life, community
We just wanted to thank all the people and businesses of Santa Maria who donated their time, money, goods and/or services to this past weekend’s Relay for Life event that benefited the American Cancer Society.
With the amazing support of our wonderful community, we were able to raise over $45,000 to help those who have been diagnosed with cancer.
Thank you, Santa Maria, for all that you do to help the people in your community.
Kellie Ouellette
Relay for Life leadership team