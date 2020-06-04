Letters to the Editor: ExxonMobil temporary trucking permit is crucial; OK cannabis conditional use permit plan

ExxonMobil temporary trucking permit is crucial

These last few months have been filled with uncertainty as we respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking ahead to the next year, it’s enough to give anyone anxiety.

The County is facing a deep, prolonged budget deficit and our communities will need every job and tax dollar available. That’s exactly why Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association supports approval of ExxonMobil’s permit for temporary trucking so they can restart operations at their Santa Ynez Unit facility and resume generating crucial funding for county services, including public safety.

The Santa Barbara County Chamber Coalition published a report on the economic impact of restoring SYU to full production and the findings are staggering – millions of dollars could be injected into the local economy. Restarting SYU could increase funding for the Fire Department by $1.07 million annually and for other public safety and local services by $1.8 million annually.