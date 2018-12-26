Exxon’s lump of coal
At the start of our Christmas season, Exxon Petroleum (aka AERA Energy), dropped a lump of coal into our County’s stocking. They submitted a draft Environmental Impact Report to the County Planning Commission with the goal of dramatically increasing oil and gas extraction below the Santa Maria groundwater table.
With hundreds of new wells, they plan to use superheated steam, forced through our water table, to extract petroleum from deep soil and bring it up through the Santa Maria groundwater table to process at their expanded oil plant.
Exxon has spent millions to convince community organizations of the benefits of their project. They, of course, fail to mention the economic, safety, health, and environmental risks to our community. They pretend that their pipes never leak or spill toxins to our water, air, or land. They pretend that they have a spotless regulatory compliance record.
Citizens have all of December and half of January to comment to the County Planning Commission on this project, which is a quantum increase of oil extraction compared to previous lower impact projects in Cat Canyon. Please let your county supervisor know about your concerns for our water, land, and air in the Santa Maria Valley.
To protect our precious natural resources, our County needs to produce more clean, safe energy and produce less oil and gas. The first thing to do, when we find ourselves trapped in a hole of resource degradation, is to stop digging.
Larry Bishop
Buellton
Get united for America
This year should go down in history as the first time that, instead of everyone working together and making this country a shining example of what we have accomplished, we are a split nation.
Time and your money have been spent trying to impeach our President Trump. For over 560-plus days and over $2 million have been spent looking for the proverbial needle in the haystack. The Democratic Party was responsible for much of this to-do about nothing, and yet they are still spending your tax dollars looking for what is not there.
This money could have gone to build the border wall, but that is what President Trump wants so we won't give in to him.
Don't they live in these United States and want to know those who cross the border not only are doing it legally, but bringing in diseases, and will be a burden to our country?
I don't care if you are Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, Greenpeace or any other party, don't you care?
We are not some broken-down, third or fourth-world country with a leader out to lead us to destruction. We have a leader whose biggest interest is in your welfare and safety, and is not in to make himself rich but to make you rich.
The new year is when we make new promises. Let’s all work for the greater good for all, these United States of America. God Bless each and every one of us and the safety of our country.
Anita Dwyer
Lompoc
Facing facts about violence
Two people have responded to the letter captioned, "Standing up against tyranny.”
The first writer apparently thought the letter equated white, male terrorism with the president, because of the allusion to sending troops to the border to repel his fictitious invaders.
No such connection was made in the original letter, which alluded instead to the many incidents of white men spraying innocent civilians with bullets from their precious weapons of mass destruction. It's become common for people to read in whatever they like to what is actually on the page.
The second letter writer believes an observation of fact is racism. He was very upset, and thought no one would ever have the nerve to point out these massacres as the work of homegrown, white males if the shooters had been black.
I guess he hasn't noticed who was the shooter in the movie-theater, hair-salon, outdoor-concert, religious, the many school and college massacres. Has he not been paying attention? Not even to the mowing down of little kids at Sandy Hook?
Were these not examples of terror being visited on innocent victims? All of them were the work of white, male citizens of this country, protected in their amassing of killing machines by the NRA.
The banning of bump stocks, long overdue and done amid the aggrieved screams of the NRA, are just the beginning. Let's make the NRA, not the shooting victims for a change, scream louder.
Judy McKinnon
Lompoc