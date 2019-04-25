Election campaign spending needs reform
Who says elections in the U.S. are free? Try $8 billion to $12 billion spent overall for campaigns in 2016. Now, starting already, that should be exceeded in 2020.
Think of what that amount of money could be used for: education, infrastructure repair, medical research, etc. Instead, it gets us "the best representation money can buy".
Take our President. Isn't he the absolutely finest person for the job? And our do-nothing Congress, seeking only to be re-elected. Not a new thing out of them. What about a real immigration policy? Regulation of Wall Street speculation? A real global climate change policy?
Instead, we have an autocracy, with Trump as dictator, alienating most of the world, dictating to Congress and the courts, not subject to law or honesty. That does not qualify as balance of power, as envisioned by the Constitution.
What can we do about it? A couple of suggestions, to start.
1. Limit campaign spending for all elected positions.
2.Confine campaign spending to six weeks for the primaries, two months for the general elections. Fine violators, according to a protocol.
3. Review the criteria for executive orders, making them much more stringent.
4. Ban nepotism for all appointments.
There are many other possible changes. Think about it.
Roy Moss
Santa Maria
Immigration plan should help countries of origin
According to the Pew Research Center there has been a sharp decline in Mexican immigrants since 2007, due in part to provisions in NAFTA that require companies pay salaries comparable to those in the United States.
Another country that has seen a sharp drop off of immigration to the U.S. is Columbia. After years of civil war funded by drug money the United States sent aid to strengthen Columbian legal institutions and law enforcement resulting in a decline in migrants from that country.
According to U.S. State Department statistics, 2017 border apprehension fell to their lowest point since 1971. That was due in large part to the Alliance for Prosperity initiative launched in 2014. The initiative under U.S. leadership was funded by local countries, private industry and U.S. foreign aid. The goal was to improve security and economic opportunity to reduce the incentive for migrants to leave and try to enter the U.S.
Previous waves of immigrants seeking economic opportunity consisted mainly of working-aged men. This most recent wave of immigration is composed of women and children, children traveling alone and entire families. The most common countries of origin are El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala.
According to global statistics these are three of the four countries with the highest female homicide rates in the world. Families seeking safety are fleeing violence, forced recruitment of children into gangs and exploitation in the form of prostitution or human trafficking. Migrants travel in caravans for their mutual safety and protection. The hardships along the way and at the border are severe which gives some indication of how much worse conditions are in the home county.
Any plan to stem the flow of migrants has to include the proven methods of shoring up local institutions of the countries of origin. Please contact the Whitehouse and tell President Trump to reinstate funds that have already been allocated to help bring safety and stability to the region. The United States sends billions of dollars all over the globe, but none of them pay as many dividends as investments in our own part of the world.
Muriel Machin
Nipomo