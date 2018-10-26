Eileen Preston brings balance, experience
I have known Eileen Preston for over 25 years. I had the honor and privilege to serve with her on the Buellton Union School District board of trustees. During her tenure the district acquired land and built Oak Valley Elementary School. She currently serves as chair of the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District Citizens’ Oversight Committee for the Measure K Bond.
Eileen is the ultimate professional, always well prepared and thorough. She is able to objectively view all sides of an issue and make thoughtful, informed decisions based on the needs of the students and the district. She is not afraid to express differing opinions on issues, always doing so with respect. She does all this with professionalism and a sense of humor.
I believe Eileen is uniquely qualified for the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District board. Her experience as a school board member, parent, working professional, and active community member make her an outstanding choice. She will hit the ground running!
I strongly recommend Eileen Preston for the Santa Ynez Valley High School board of education.
Elizabeth Dadigian
Buellton
Preston for school board
I am writing in support of Eileen Preston for the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District board.
Eileen is a long-time resident having lived here for more than 30 years, and a lifelong supporter of public education.
She served as a school board member of the Buellton Union School District, and during her tenure the district purchased land that is the location of Oak Valley Elementary School. In 2006, she proudly watched as her son graduate from the SYV Union High School.
Eileen has been an active member of our Valley community. She chaired the Citizens’ Oversight Committee for the Measure K bond, passed by voters in 2016, for improvements to facility infrastructure at SYV Union High School.
I’ve worked with Eileen on several community projects and have always found her to be hard-working, well-informed, thorough and deeply committed to serving our Santa Ynez Valley.
Judi Stauffer
Buellton
Vote Preston for SYV high school district
Eileen Preston is the most qualified having been on the Buellton Union School District school board for six years, three of those as president. During this time, the district acquired land and built Oak Valley School.
I’ve known Eileen for over 30 years, she is a person of honor and the highest character.
When clarity is needed on a subject of community concern or otherwise, she is able to provide it. To have someone of her caliber step up at this particular time is an opportunity the SYV Union School District can not lose. Vote Eileen Preston, the most qualified and prepared candidate.
Peggy Brierton
Buellton
Backing Preston for board
We are fortunate here in the Valley to have a large, diverse group of dedicated community members running for three open seats on the SYHS school board.
I'd like to ask readers to seriously consider Eileen Preston for one of those seats. She served on the Buellton Union School District school board for seven years, three as president, helping to guide Jonata through a number of challenges and great achievements, not the least of which was the acquisition of the land that would eventually become the site of the district's second campus, Oak Valley Elementary.
Most recently, she has chaired the Citizens Oversight Committee, working to ensure that funds from Measure K are used as stated in the bond. She is experienced, knowledgeable, and cares deeply for the students, teachers and community she represents. Best of all, she listens. Eileen Preston would be a great choice for SYHS Board. Let's all get out and exercise our right to vote.
Karen B. Stillwagon
Buellton
ID1 candidate's apology rebutted
Responding to statements made at the candidate forum held on Sept. 27 for the Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District, ID No. 1 and the Santa Ynez Community Services District. We are the four women that attended the forum and who one candidate directed a sarcastic, disingenuous and condescending apology to. Not only was the “apology” insulting, but it was discriminatory toward our capabilities as women to think or stand up for ourselves.
The candidate chose a forum, knowing we had been instructed not to speak as audience members, in which to deliver a tirade of misinformation and misplaced anger. Out of respect for the rules of the forum, we chose not to respond at that time. However, we are compelled by the injustice of the disparagement of our workplace and want to make sure the candidate knows our response to the completely inaccurate description of our workplace.
The candidate has no idea how good it is to work at ID. No. 1 and how wonderful the people we work with are. We are proud to work with not only educated and skilled management and coworkers, but with a highly educated board of trustees, that have spent years pursuing the knowledge needed to lead the District. No one asked us to write this, but we simply cannot stand by and condone the bullying and poor attitude directed at us and towards women. We have no desire for an apology, nor do we accept it.
Joyanne Kipper
Jill Petersen
Karen King
Regina Goold
Santa Ynez
Water rates a key issue
As the election for Solvang City Council approaches, I ask you to consider which candidates will be committed to reducing residential water rates?
In 2011, the council voted to change the way water rates are calculated, resulting in residential water fixed fees increasing by 50 percent and more, and reducing commercial fixed fees by 53 percent.
Residential customers get hit again being charged a tiered rate, increasing the more the units used. In contrast, commercial units are charged one rate for any amount of water used. With this policy, if residents get a water leak, they are hit particularly hard.
The 2011 plan served the interests of commercial users to the detriment of residential users.
Council member Jamieson and Mayor Richardson, both running for re-election, voted for this skewed plan in 2011, and have failed to change it. Meanwhile, our water bills increase.
In fact, when the city paid for another water study in 2016 to justify raising rates again, it continued to use the flawed 2011 study as a basis for the new rates. This was wrong.
In the process of auditing the 2016 water rate increase proposal, Council member Toussaint uncovered other discrepancies, including $12 million in non-existent expenses. Without his fine work, all of us, unjustifiably, would be paying up to 35 percent more for water.
To retain our property values, keep our mature landscaping alive, and save us from unwarranted costs, a fair water policy must be adopted. It’s time to equalize rates amongst all users.
I urge you to vote for Ryan Toussaint for mayor and candidates for council who truly have our best interests at heart.
Nancy Orchard
Solvang