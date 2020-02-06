Letters to the Editor: Customers should not pay for wine marketing; Fortunate to have Joan Hartmann

Customers should not pay for wine marketing
In reference to Lisa Andre's recent article on the proposed "wine tax," I am strongly opposed. It is a normal conduct of business to perform marketing activities. But never have I heard of an association of related business owners joining to create a "tax" on existing customers so the money could be spent in an attempt to develop new customers.
I am in 10 Santa Barbara County wine clubs and will quit any or all of them if they attempt to force me to pay this "tax." How would you feel if Albertsons charged you a 2% "handling fee" on your groceries so they could run ads? How would you feel if a restaurant charged such a fee to print and hand out flyers? And how would you feel if your doctor tacked it onto your bill to pay for its membership in an advertising association?
You'd feel outraged, as I feel about this. My answer to this so-called "handling fee," should it be passed, is I will drive up to San Luis Obispo County and join and purchase my wines there. Believe me, their wines are good, too. I just much prefer to support the local economy, as I currently do.
Until I'm stabbed in the back with yet another California-imposed tax. At some point, enough is enough with regard to taxes, and we are far beyond that point. If local vintners want to increase their marketing, they have my permission to do so out of their own marketing budgets.
Tom Orem
Solvang
Fortunate to have Joan Hartmann
Our 3d District county supervisor Joan Hartmann, is a highly responsive representative for local interests. When the VVCSD asked if she could get County permission for us to drill some test water wells on County property, she helped us out. We asked and she delivered. As a veteran, I suggested to her that she should reduce county park fees for veterans at state parks. I asked and she delivered. Joan’s father was a soldier in Korea, who succumbed to injuries received in theater; this may help to explain her deep commitment to veteran’s needs.
Joan has been very attentive to the Vandenberg Village Community, participating in the Route 1 Farmers Market, addressing community concerns about a proposed clinic, and working with local advocates to create plans for a local park and playground. She has held office hours each month and sponsored local hikes. She attends many community functions and has hosted a number of well-attended forums on fire safety and road improvements. She also helped to bring over $2 million for Burton Mesa fire prevention work. She delivers for our community.
Grounded by an inquiring mind and sharp intellect, her leadership skills are an enormous asset to Santa Barbara County and help her navigate the day-to-day and longer range challenges on the horizon. We are fortunate to have her working on our behalf.
Christopher Brooks
Lompoc
Hartmann instrumental in park, playground effort
Supervisor Joan Hartmann has earned the continued support of the people of Vandenberg Village. The Vandenberg Village Park & Playground effort has made significant strides since she came into office; she was able to take an idea from her constituents, get the right people together, and bring this project to fruition.
Eight years ago, the Vandenberg Village Association, which has long advocated for a Tot Lot, created the V. V. Park & Playground Coalition (VVP&PC) to advance the project. When Supervisor Hartmann was elected, things really took off: the VVP&PC discussed the idea at one of her first Community Office Hours. Hartmann put the group in touch with the County Community Services Department, and over the course of two years, hosted several more meetings. The result was that the “Tot-Lot” design grew to be a large 1.5 acre park/playground that accommodated all ages. The master plan has been fine-tuned and is ready for action.
The recently passed Proposition 68 makes available grants for new parks and open spaces. The VVP&PC, with significant guidance from Hartmann’s office, submitted a grant. As the project is now essentially "shovel ready" there is great optimism that the Village Tot Lot will receive funding.
Hartmann gets things done because she works for her constituents every day. Her background in law and in public advocacy makes her a seasoned and talented decision-maker. She spends the necessary time to research the issues and she always shows great civility.
Please join me in re-electing Joan Hartmann 3rd District Supervisor.
Mary Ellen Brooks
Lompoc
Hartmann collaborates, serves seniors
Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann recently met with residents at Atterdag Village, where she shared her plan to address the “Silver Tsunami” affecting Santa Barbara County. I serve on the Atterdag Village Board and am grateful for Supervisor Hartmann’s knowledge of and commitment to addressing the needs of this growing population. Indeed, the senior population in California will double in 10 years!
As chair of the Adult & Aging Network, Supervisor Hartmann conducted a study on the increasing need to provide transportation for seniors for medical appointments, shopping, and enabling seniors to participate in social and entertainment opportunities – leading to a Community Partners in Caring Program. As she has pointed out, Solvang’s median age is 32% higher than the state average – and our community needs to prepare for and serve that reality.
A natural collaborator, Supervisor Hartmann networks with local forums to bring to Santa Barbara County experts to address planning for retirement, the importance of nutrition, fitness and social opportunities for seniors. I have spoken with seniors who wish to stay in their homes or are unable to afford senior retirement communities.
Supervisor Hartmann knows that meeting the physical, emotional, and financial needs of seniors requires routine monitoring of health issues and oversight of caregivers to protect our seniors from elder abuse and financial scams. She has also worked on issues such as long term leases for senior centers, to allow improvements, and on outreach and cooling centers for seniors affected by power shutoffs as well.
Supervisor Hartmann has my vote!
Kelly B. Gray
Los Olivos
Joan Hartmann for 3rd District
As a daughter who took care of aging parents until their passing, I saw first-hand how dedicated Joan Hartmann is to our senior citizens. Joan worked closely with the staff of the Solvang Senior Center to secure a long-term lease so the Center could stay in its present location.
She is currently doing the same for the Buellton Senior Center, which is located on a County Fire Department site. Talk of moving the Center to a different location proved very unpopular with seniors and Buellton residents, who want the Center stay in its present convenient, central location. Joan helped negotiate a long-term lease for the current Center. She even arranged for the fire department to provide electricity during a power outage, so it can serve as a warming center and food distribution site in an emergency.
In addition, Joan currently chairs the Adult and Aging Network that is developing a Master Plan for Seniors in response to Gov. Newsom’s Initiative. This will determine future policies and procedures for Santa Barbara County seniors for year to come.
In addition to supporting seniors, Joan also chairs the K.I.D.s Policy Network and is the alternate for the County’s First Five Children and Families Commission. She also has promoted policies to ensure the libraries in the County can continue to offer hours, services, and programs to all citizens.
I strongly urge you to support Joan Hartmann on March 3rd. She truly is dedicated to providing critical services to the citizens of Santa Barbara County.
Judith Dale
Buellton