Letters to the Editor: Creation of Cat Canyon buffer zone crucial; Cannabis lawsuit a thinly veiled scare tactic

Creation of Cat Canyon buffer zone crucial
CalGEM is embarked on an effort to write new rules. These will impact the health and well being of all who live, work, play and attend school in Cat Canyon.
The creation of a 2,500-foot buffer zone separating oil drilling and infrastructure from homes and schools is crucial. In Cat Canyon one school’s water well is dangerously near oil wells that inject toxic wastewater underground. A nearby landowner found that his new groundwater well has been contaminated by oil field fluids from nearby operations. And, oil field activities also produce deadly H2S gas and VOCs.
Further, old or poorly maintained equipment has often ignited wildfires in Cat Canyon. These can easily spread to schools, towns and ranches.
Over 800,000 Californians live or attend school within 2,500 feet of oil operations. Studies clearly show that health impacts from proximity to oil development include cancer, asthma, pneumonia, skin-related hospitalizations and depression. What should a reasonable buffer be?
Studies support the assumption that 2,500 feet is the necessary distance to help alleviate the health impacts of air and water contamination. Though this buffer does not guarantee the absence of ill effects, it does mean that the concentrations of contaminants will be less harmful.
This is a reasonable and supportable buffer that must be adopted if CalGEM is to fulfill its clearly stated new mandate to prioritize the protection of public health, safety and the environment. And one more new rule that shouldn’t need any further explanation: no drilling through our drinking water sources.
Seth Steiner
Los Alamos
Cannabis lawsuit a thinly veiled scare tactic
After months of research, I decided to move to California and build a lab testing business in Lompoc and serve the legal cannabis growers in the Santa Barbara County community.
It was surprising to me to read in the Santa Maria Times that the “Coalition for Responsible Cannabis,” is now resorting to suing the County using an environmental law to attack organically grown, pesticide free-cannabis.
The Coalition’s claim that the County’s oversight and review of cannabis applications is inadequate is just a thinly veiled scare tactic to drive up costs for local cannabis farmers and the County staff costs.
Over the last year, I’ve had the pleasure of touring several of these local farms, most of them family-run, and met the dedicated people behind them. The kinds of cannabis business leaders that the Santa Barbara community and regulatory environment have invited are the primary reason that I had the confidence to move my family to the county and commit to serving this industry.
I’ve watched the Board of Supervisors meetings for the last year and been consistently impressed by their thoughtful deliberations and reasonable debate on the issues surrounding cannabis farms.
I strongly support the County Supervisors’ efforts to defend against this blatant attempt by a small minority of wealthy individuals to change the rules just because they didn’t like the result.
Leo Welder
Santa Barbara
County should fight cannabis lawsuit
This letter is in response to your paper’s article about the lawsuit filed last week against the County of Santa Barbara attacking its cannabis regulations.
We have been farming organic vegetables in Goleta for the last 10 years. As much as we have loved this line of work it has been very challenging economically to survive and continue to operate. Our entire farm team was filled with hope and excitement for a new crop and opportunity when cannabis was legalized in 2016.
We were, and still are, proud of our county supervisors and planning staff for creating such a progressive and forward-thinking land use ordinance for cannabis farming. For the first time we felt there was an opportunity to finally obtain economic stability and have some confidence our farming operation in the Goleta foothills would stay viable for the long run.
To now see the opposition file a CEQA lawsuit against Santa Barbara County over its approval of a cannabis farm permit, using environmental laws to prohibit such an environmentally friendly crop, just doesn't make any sense and saddens our entrepreneurial souls.
We encourage the county to fight and prevail against this lawsuit so that this new opportunity we have been investing into does not disappear.
Jack Motter
Ellwood Canyon Farms
