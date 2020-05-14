Letters to the Editor: Creation of Cat Canyon buffer zone crucial; Cannabis lawsuit a thinly veiled scare tactic

This is a reasonable and supportable buffer that must be adopted if CalGEM is to fulfill its clearly stated new mandate to prioritize the protection of public health, safety and the environment. And one more new rule that shouldn’t need any further explanation: no drilling through our drinking water sources.

Seth Steiner

Los Alamos

Cannabis lawsuit a thinly veiled scare tactic

After months of research, I decided to move to California and build a lab testing business in Lompoc and serve the legal cannabis growers in the Santa Barbara County community.

It was surprising to me to read in the Santa Maria Times that the “Coalition for Responsible Cannabis,” is now resorting to suing the County using an environmental law to attack organically grown, pesticide free-cannabis.

The Coalition’s claim that the County’s oversight and review of cannabis applications is inadequate is just a thinly veiled scare tactic to drive up costs for local cannabis farmers and the County staff costs.