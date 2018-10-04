Consider long-term impacts of bonds
With Measure Y on the ballot, now seems an appropriate time to teach a class that I like to call “Bonds 101.” This particular session is titled “The Bond Paradox.” Please pay close attention as there will be a one-question examination at the end of the class. However, if you fail the test, there will be a second question in order to give you a chance to redeem yourself.
When you vote for bonds, you increase the property tax. When you vote for bonds year after year, the taxes begin to depreciate the value of property. Eventually home owners, who can no longer afford the taxes, have two options: abandon their home or sell it for a reduced price.
In either case, when the house is eventually sold, it will be reassessed at the diminished value. This in turn will result in less taxes collected, even to the point where the taxes collected can no longer pay the current bond indebtedness. Thus more bonds are required just to pay the current indebtedness, and so the cycle repeats.
Now for the test question: are you really going to vote for Measure Y or, for that matter, any bond issue? If you answered “yes” and failed the test, here is your redeeming question: What are you thinking?
Michael Farris
Los Alamos
Take a chance, make a change
Thirteen months ago I moved to Orcutt from Solvang. After growing up in Solvang, I went to Michigan for college, and moved home after college to work at my dad's business in Santa Maria while looking for a job in my field.
After moving to Orcutt, I got involved volunteering at the local United Way office in late September 2017, and it turned out to be the best choice I've made since choosing to go to Michigan. United Way chose to hire me full-time in December 2017, and since then, I've gotten a chance to see the non-profit world of Santa Maria and the change it makes every day.
This rapidly growing city has a huge number of non-profits and other great groups in which many local leaders take part. It's really amazing to see a community come together behind the scenes like Santa Maria does.
If you get the chance, volunteer in Santa Maria this year. You can even ask your workplace if they have a volunteer incentive program. Getting involved with heart work changed my life for the better, and I think that it can change many more. This a letter of encouragement, appreciation, and hope. There are so many great people in our community, and they have so much to offer that can change the future of this city and the people living in it. I've never lived in such a tight knit community as I do now, and I really hope to see even more people working to change Santa Maria for the better in the coming years.
As the great Kelly Clarkson once said, "Take a chance, make a change, and break away." I know it's a silly song to quote, but in all seriousness, you can change your life if you get involved with the right people doing something that makes you feel fulfilled. Visit the Chamber's website to see a list of all the local non-profits. santamaria.com/list/category/non-profit-community-178
Heather Kunkle
Orcutt