Casting a vote for Joan Jamieson
I have known Joan Jamieson since 2009 when she was first appointed, then elected to the Solvang City Council. Her background in education, land use, and all the positions and committees she has held in city government, and many years on both the Solvang Elementary and Union High School Boards of Trustees, has given her insight into all facets of the valley.
When speaking at Council meetings, she shows great knowledge and forethought needed to tackle any problems that come before the council. Another thing that always makes me know she is the right person for the Council is her calm, well thought out leadership. She comes to the meetings well versed and ready and when some may bluster and overpower the conversation, Joan speaks clear good sense.
She is an experienced and credible leader in our community. On Tuesday, Nov. 6, I urge you to vote for her re-election to the Solvang City Council.
Sheila Benedict
Solvang
SYVUHS faculty association backs candidates
The Santa Ynez High School Faculty Association endorses the following candidates to fill the three vacant seats in the upcoming SYVUHS School Board elections on Nov. 6: Tory Babcock, Carl Johnson, and Tyler Sprague. We feel these individuals’ will best serve the interests of the students and school community of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
Jeff McKinnon
The Santa Ynez High School Faculty Association
Buellton City Council needs Elysia Lewis
Let me be brief. The City of Buellton has two major needs on the City Council. They need somebody with a strong business and finance background, and the Council needs new blood and fresh perspectives.
They need somebody with an expertise in budgets and complex spreadsheets. In my opinion, there is no incumbent or candidate that has that depth and background. There are only varying and limited degrees of understanding.
Elysia has a law degree, and a Certificate in School Business Management from the University of Southern California (USC). She is a 20-year Valley resident, and has an excellent reputation in the business community. She has spent the last six years as Business Manager for Santa Ynez High, and has seen it through some trying times.
Elysia is running for a two-year seat, and I urge support from the voters of Buellton. Please allow Elysia a two-year term to help get a handle on some of the budget issues that have plagued Buellton. In particular, there is a greater than five year history of massive revenue shortfall in the sewer and water funds. I have had difficulty in understanding the history and status of the reserves used to cover the deficits.
I will ask Elysia to look into these issues, will you join me? Please elect Elysia Lewis for the open two-year term in Buellton.
Mark Preston
Buellton
Use taxes properly
During election time, there are debates among candidates for City Council and mayor and the distribution of candidate information that touch on issues related to budgets and expenditures.
I thought this might be an opportune time to remind all candidates and the public of the voters’ adoption of Measure Z in 2012.
The Solvang City Council placed this measure on the 2012 ballot to obtain approval to raise the transit occupancy tax (TOT) from 10 percent to 12 percent. This is the tax that hotel and motel guests pay, and is added to their bills at checkout. All of the TOT revenue flows to the city. Measure Z was approved and the new taxes were added to the city’s revenue stream.
The campaign for Measure Z was supported by the Solvang Citizens for Measure Z 2012, whose campaign literature clearly stated the following in support of the measure:
“Support Solvang with a raise in the transit occupancy tax … from 10 percent to 12 percent to fund public safety, the library, non-profits, sidewalk improvements and more. …”
Citizens voted for or against this measure based in large part upon the assertions that “public safety, the library, non-profits, and sidewalk improvements” would receive priority for funding from the new revenue source. Since 2013, the City Council has honored this commitment.
While the statement of a campaign committee and the actions of the current council may not be binding on new City Councils, I believe it is important in this era of mistrust of elected representatives that future council members take notice of the spirit of the vote in developing their prospective budgets and allocating the new TOT, rather than thwarting the will of the majority of voters.
Dean Palius
People Helping People