Letters to the Editor: Campaigning, not taking needed action; Pass COVID global relief bill quickly; Kneeling athletes provide badly needed service

Campaigning, not taking needed action
Donald Trump has shown no ability or interest in creating a national strategy for controlling COVID-19, and saving American lives. He pushed for opening businesses and schools by saying that the virus is under control, and attacked Dr. Fauci for truthfully stating America has the worst outbreak in the world, almost 5 million cases, and 162,000 deaths.
However, he praised Dr. Stella Immanuel who stated masks don’t work, and Alien (UFO) DNA is used in medical treatments. His irresponsible decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic have been typical of his total inability to accept the lethal circumstances facing America.
He continues to demonstrate he is an uncaring, and irresponsible person, and that his pathological narcism, uncontrolled lying, malicious bullying, intellectual ineptitude, and ludicrous thinking pattern, make him incapable of functioning as President. However, he is diligently working 24/7 on his reelection campaign, now doesn't that make you feel better?
Jim Piatt
Santa Ynez
Pass COVID global relief bill quickly
As of Aug. 7 there were 538,416 COVID-19 cases in California according to emergencyslo.org. This pandemic is taking a large toll on not only our city, state, and country, but the entire world. A global pandemic requires a global response. Congressional leaders and the White House don’t seem to get that.
The U.S. must support lower-income countries to deal with the immediate crisis and to strengthen healthcare systems in the long run. In dozens of countries, the pandemic is affecting people directly as well as undermining years of progress in fighting other diseases.
Many kids are already missing out on life-saving vaccines and it’s getting harder to access treatment for diseases like tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS. Food insecurity and starvation are also rising fast.
Global challenges aren’t solved in isolation. Whether it’s COVID-19 or other ongoing global health emergencies, we need a strong response from Congress here and around the world. I’m counting on Congress and the White House to break the current stalemate and quickly pass a COVID-19 relief bill that includes $20 billion for the global response to the pandemic.
Dorothy Monza
San Luis Obispo
Kneeling athletes provide badly needed service
Trump condemns athletes who kneel during the playing of the national anthem, saying, "Old Glory is to be revered, cherished, and flown high."
Phony words from a two-time draft dodger who is less of a patriot than athletes who believe in the basic goodness of America enough to remind us of what we need to do to be a better country and live up to the values the flag represents.
Think about the inscription on the Statue of Liberty: Give us your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free." Compare this to Trump's demonizing of those coming over the Mexican border as being drug dealers, rapists, and so forth, not realizing in his expansive ignorance that these immigrants are precisely the kinds of people who came here from Europe centuries ago.
These are the ones who created a democracy with ideals we have yet to fully realize. It's got to be tricky business to support a man who wants to keep people out instead of welcoming them, whose entire political platform is based on racism.
Promising a wall and running on a "Take our country back" slogan flies in the face of what America was supposed to be created for. One can't believe in the basic values of democracy, equality, freedom for all and at the same support a man who's a wall builder.
And if that multimillion or billion dollar wall is ever completed, it will be a monument to racism, not to the values implicit in our Stars and Stripes. We've come a long way in many respects but to be reminded of where we need to keep working, means the kneeling athletes are providing a service badly needed at a time when we're led by a total incompetent.
Jack Miles
Santa Maria
