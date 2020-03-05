Letters to the Editor: Calm down everyone; Dismissal of biodefense team a mistake; Electrics may not be so green

Dismissal of biodefense team a mistake

Rear Admiral Timothy Ziemer was a Trump White House appointee in charge of Global Health Security and Biodefense. He was a senior member of the National Securiuty Council. The charter of Admiral Ziemer and his team was to be aware of, and plan for threats of pandemic and biological warfare.

On May 9, 2018, he was summarily removed from his position by President Trump’s adviser John Bolton. Not only was Admiral Ziemer removed, but his entire team was disbanded. There were no replacements nor was there any reassignment of their responsibilities. Was this a cost savings move?

Now we face a global pandemic, and the United States has been caught totally unprepared. With over two months of warning, the United States did not have a viable test procedure or protocols to identify those infected. How is it that Korea, Italy, and France have tested and screened tens of thousands of people that had symptoms, or were exposed to the virus?

It is no wonder that there are very few U.S. cases reported. I am not claiming coverup, however, I am suggesting a lack of competent leadership. As of right now, we still do not have capacity to test for this virus. Our professional medical community has no idea how many people are infected. States and counties are developing their own tests.