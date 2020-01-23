Letters to the Editor: Bruce Porter for supervisor; 'Slick marketing'; Backing Bruce Porter in 3rd District; Porter places others before self; Where is Mr. Porter?

Total compensation for the position is over $100,000 a year. Isn’t this enough to ensure that a supervisor is financially able to give full time and attention to it?

Still, after four years, Porter will not pledge to leave his private job as financial advisor to the wealthy to give more than part-time to the tax payers of the county he would have pay his salary.

Seth Steiner

Los Alamos

Focus on the basic source of violence

Thanks for the invitation to share my thoughts in the excellent OUR VIEW “Shooting Blanks at Violence” editorial published Jan. 3.

I agree wholeheartedly that something must be done. Emotional uproar focuses on the tools, most often firearms, as being the cause. Guns, knives, SUVs, and other inanimate objects do not exhibit the pervasive hostility, rage, anger exhibited during these killings. The core of the problem must be attributed to human behavior of the perpetrators. Investigating the why of the who is a cultural and psychological dilemma.