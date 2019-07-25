Keep funding tourism effort
It appears the Solvang City Council needs to be reminded of some of the things the local tourism businesses do for the Santa Ynez Valley, not just for tourists.
They provide jobs. Beyond regular employees local high school students are given the opportunity to work in our community. Mothers can find work nearby while their children are in school.
They support our community. One of the best things about living in a small community is the way friends and neighbors come together when someone is in need. Local businesses are continually asked for donations for all types of fund-raisers. They give until it hurts, and are not given enough credit, appreciation and recognition for their contributions.
The City Council should recognize the importance of our local businesses’ success, and reconsider its decision to cut off funding.
Joy Chamberlain
Los Olivos