Karen Waite for Council
We support Karen Waite for re-election to the Solvang City Council.
Ms. Waite is exceptionally well-qualified to continue serving on the City Council. Her record of service to the community includes the Board of Architectural Review and board president of the Santa Ynez Valley Water Conservation District.
She is a 22-year resident of the Valley who brings multiple financial industry regulatory authority certifications and years of audit experience to the council.
Ms. Waite's community service record and professional standing make her ideally suited to continue service to the Solvang City Council.
Kenneth and Kathleen Day
Solvang