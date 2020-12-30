Let's recap some of our favorite sports stories from 2020

Despite the sports year being upended by a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, there were still many memorable moments in 2020.
As is tradition, the Times' is recapturing those special moments, some of which even occurred amid the pandemic. Before sports were shut down in March, area teams made deep playoff runs, with a few capturing CIF titles. Other teams celebrated their first-ever league championships. There were also coaching changes and new league alignments. Sadly, the Central Coast also lost some important sports figures.
Today, the Times will recount some of the top stories from 2020 with a second part coming on New Year's Day, highlighting the other top stories and the tale that takes the No. 1 spot.
Saints make deep playoff run
Just before the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports in mid-March, Santa Maria High's boys soccer team made a thrilling run through the CIF Central Section playoffs. The Saints made it all the way to the Division 1 title game, a contest they hosted against Fresno Central, which was the defending CIF champ.
Though Central squeaked out a 1-0 win, Santa Maria still had plenty to be proud of. Edgar Garces was named the All-Area MVP and Saints coach Eduardo Cuna was named the All-Area Coach of the Year. The Saints went on to win a state playoff game before losing to La Habra, an eventual state champion, in the regional semifinals.
Orcutt Academy wins league title
While Santa Maria's boys were thriving on the pitch, Orcutt Academy's girls also had a stellar season. The Spartans won the Ocean League title, the first in program history, while also making the CIF semifinals, where they lost in a shootout to Orosi.
Spartans coach Brian Speer was voted the All-Area Coach of the Year. His group was powered by Marianna Chavez, who was named the Ocean League's co-MVP. Chavez tallied 18 goals for the Spartans last season as they finished 21-6-2 overall and 10-2 in league play.
Titans claim championship
Meanwhile, Nipomo's boys basketball team also captured its first league championship under the guidance of first-year coach Stan Ikeda. The Titans went 10-2 in Ocean League play to share the league title with Morro Bay.
Daren Sosa, a junior, was the team's top scorer as Joey Garcia, Louis DiModica, Gianni Hart, John Costa, Rudy Garibay and Nate Reese all pitched in.
SMHS gets NHRA love
In February, the Santa Maria High drag racing team was highlighted at an NHRA event with the help of FOX Sports. The team took its custom 1968 Camaro to the NHRA race at Pomona’s Auto Club Raceway and became the first high school built car to race at an NHRA national event. EVER.
FOX sent a camera crew to the SMHS pit to get shots of the team in action for a feature to be aired over FOX’s NHRA coverage.
Dunn soccer wins another CIF title
Dunn, a boarding school in Los Olivos, has long dominated some of the lower divisions in the CIF boys soccer playoffs. That trend continued in 2020 as the Earwigs captured yet another CIF title, going undefeated for the 2019-20 season. Dunn defeated Ganesha in Pomona in February to finish off a 20-0 season.
Dunn beat Ganesha 4-1 in the title game after the Earwigs erupted for three goals in the second half. Brima Kamara and Rene Pacheco each scored a pair to give the Earwigs an insurmountable lead and their third CIF title in six years.
Oscar Rojas joins Yale
Though his final season at Lompoc was cut short due to the pandemic, Lompoc's Oscar Rojas still achieved a lifelong dream: The right-handed pitcher signed with Yale in the Ivy League.
Rojas struck out 11 and threw a three-hitter in what turned out to be the last Lompoc home game of his career in a 5-1 win over rival Cabrillo on March 6. The season was suspended about a week later and eventually canceled. Rojas carried a 4.50 grade point average at Lompoc High and won 23 games from his freshman campaign to a truncated senior season.
New-look football leagues
Not many area high school coaches liked the four-team league lineup the last couple years. That format changed in 2020. Well, it was supposed to go into effect in 2020.
Whenever football returns to normalcy there should be two six-team leagues in the area, with the Mountain League consisting of two-time defending league champion St. Joseph and Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, Righetti, San Luis Obispo and Templeton.
The Ocean League, which is comprised of teams from primarily smaller schools, will include Mission Prep, Morro Bay, Santa Maria, Nipomo, Pioneer Valley and Atascadero.
Damron takes over at AHC
Kris Dutra had a long, successful run as Hancock's head coach. The former Santa Maria High standout ended his 19-year run as the Bulldogs' head coach earlier in 2020, passing the torch to Seth Damron, an assistant at AHC.
Dutra is serving as an associate coach and assists Damron, who was on the staff for four seasons previously.
Dutra holds the record for wins at Hancock, going 119-81.
Nipomo mourns loss of football coach Josh Caldera
Tragedy struck the Nipomo community when football coach Josh Caldera died suddenly in September.
Head coach Tony Payne and the NHS staff held an on-field memorial for their beloved coach. Caldera coached the Nipomo Cowboys youth football team before joining the Titans’ football staff at Nipomo in 2010.
“He’s one of my best friends, a Nipomo guy," Dodge said of Caldera then. "He went to Arroyo Grande High School, I went to San Luis Obispo High School. We’re the same age.”
Santa Maria loses coaching legend
In October, the Santa Maria Valley lost a beloved coach with the passing of Ben Castro, who ran the Central Coast Sparks youth girls basketball team. Castro, who was undergoing treatment after being in a diabetic coma, was 44.
“He taught me how to play the game," Alijah Paquet said of Castro. "Along with that, he made sure being on the team felt like you were part of a family, and I want to thank him for allowing me to become best friends with people I probably would not have otherwise met.”
