As the city of Lompoc continues to deal with budget cutbacks, the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce is inviting community members to take part in a "Let's Talk Sales Tax" luncheon.
The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1201 North H St. Among the planned speakers are Mayor Jenelle Osborne, City Manager Jim Throop and City Finance Director Dean Albro. It is expected that they will discuss the city’s budget and how it could be impacted by a sales tax increase.
Registration for the luncheon is open through Monday, July 15. The cost is $23 for Chamber members and $28 for non-members. Attendees can register online at bit.ly/JulyChamberLuncheon, by calling 805-736-4567, or by visiting the Chamber office at 111 South I St.
The event will take place less than a month after the Lompoc City Council adopted a 2019-21 biennial budget that calls for several cuts within the city and does not factor in potential revenue from a sales tax increase, which had been proposed by city staff as a way to help offset budget deficits.
Also last month, the Lompoc Chamber put out an online survey to gauge how local residents felt about a potential 1% increase to the city's sales tax, which is currently 7.75%.
A sales tax increase, which would have to be approved by voters, has been a major topic of discussion throughout this year's budget hearings.
Throop first proposed a sales tax increase during the City Council's first budget workshop on March 19, and Osborne used a significant portion of her State of the City address on April 4 to outline why she felt the increase was needed.
Some residents also staged a rally outside City Hall on May 7 in an effort to encourage the City Council to put the sales tax increase on a future ballot.
The Lompoc City Council is slated to further discuss the issue at a future meeting.
For more information on the Lompoc Chamber's monthly luncheons, as well as other Chamber events, visit www.Lompoc.com.