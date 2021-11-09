081621 NHS Football 02.JPEG

Nipomo seniors Vinny Hernandez, a defensive lineman and running back, and defensive lineman Leo Toledo.

The Titans had eight sacks in the win and senior Leo Toledo had four of them on his own.

Leo Toledo, Nipomo, DL: 8 total tackles, 4 sacks in 34-7 win over Visalia Mt. Whitney. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you