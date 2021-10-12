North County players aren't typically included in this contest, but Paso Robles running back Leo Kemp deserved a nod after his rugged performance against Nipomo. The Bearcats carried the ball 58 times in the 19-12 win over Nipomo and Kemp had 39 of those carries, gaining 203 yards and scoring all three of his team's touchdowns. The junior is certainly a bell-cow back.
Leo Kemp, Paso Robles, RB: 39 carries for 203 yards, 3 TDs.
41 carries 205 yards... Paso Robles Vs Nipomo pic.twitter.com/nrOsrr5B9e— Leo Kemp (@Theleokemp) October 12, 2021