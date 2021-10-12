100221 PR SJ FB 03.JPG

Paso Robles' Leo Kemp runs with the ball during the Oct. 1 Mountain League game against St. Joseph.

North County players aren't typically included in this contest, but Paso Robles running back Leo Kemp deserved a nod after his rugged performance against Nipomo. The Bearcats carried the ball 58 times in the 19-12 win over Nipomo and Kemp had 39 of those carries, gaining 203 yards and scoring all three of his team's touchdowns. The junior is certainly a bell-cow back. 

Leo Kemp, Paso Robles, RB: 39 carries for 203 yards, 3 TDs. 

