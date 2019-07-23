A program that aims to identify current and future leaders of the Lompoc Valley, and to help cultivate leadership skills, is seeking members for its 2019-20 class.
Applications for Leadership Lompoc Valley, a program of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitor’s Bureau, are being accepted through Aug. 19.
In the two-year program, participants will explore Lompoc and network with local leaders through a series of nine hands-on topics days, held monthly between October and May, covering topics such as: Public safety, local government, media and communications, education, business and economics, and military and aerospace.
The topic days will include guest speakers, expert panels, and tours of local businesses and agencies.
Additionally, program participants will work together to plan and coordinate a class project intended to improve the community. Past classes have raised money to buy laptops for the Boys & Girls Club, robotics kits for YMCA programs, and a forklift for the Lompoc Food Pantry.
The 2019-20 program will kick off Sept. 13 with a two-day retreat designed to introduce participants to the program and the general concept of leadership. That will be followed by an orientation banquet on Sept. 27 with participants' guests, Leadership Lompoc Valley board members, and this year’s recipient of the program's annual leadership award.
After graduating from the first year, participants will be asked to plan, coordinate, and facilitate the topic days for the following class.
The cost to participate in the class is $700, which covers all program costs and meals, according to the Lompoc Chamber. Employers may sponsor the cost for employees, and partial sponsorships are available for those requiring financial assistance.
To apply, download an application at www.lompoc.com/llv.html and submit it to the Lompoc Chamber, 111 South I St. Participants will be selected by the Leadership Lompoc Valley board of trustees based on the applicant’s commitment and interest in the community, as well as their interest in developing their leadership skills.
For more information, visit the above website or contact the Lompoc Chamber at 805-736-4567 or chamber@lompoc.com.