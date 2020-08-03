Lawsuit settlement orders improvements at jail facilities after inmates claim 'inhumane' conditions

Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials were ordered to improve living conditions at county jail facilities after inmates described the environment as "inhumane, unsanitary and unsafe" in a federal class-action lawsuit that was settled earlier this month.
The July 17 settlement, which applies to both the Main Jail and Northern Branch Jail, includes numerous measures to improve mental health and medical care, suicide prevention and training for staff, among others.
Changes outlined in the supervised remedial plan must be made by July 1, 2023.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
