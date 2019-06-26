More than a dozen Lompoc homes and businesses were honored this month by the city’s Beautification and Appearance Commission for their landscaping and use of plants.
The commission announced the winners of its annual “Say It With Flowers” yard beautification contest on Tuesday during an awards ceremony at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center. About 80 people attended the ceremony, including Mayor Jenelle Osborne.
As part of the contest, the commissioners took nominations for landscaped front yards at businesses, organizations and residences, and judged the yards, along with others selected by the commission, on various factors including visual appeal and maintenance.
The winners are as follows:
OVERALL
- 1101 W. Oak Ave.
RESIDENTIAL
- 1st place: 400 North W St.
- 1st place: 2302 Maravilla
- 1st place: 1237 Stonebrook Drive
- 2nd place: 1408 E. North Ave.
- 2nd place: 1532 W. Lemon Ave.
- 2nd place: 525 Coleman Drive
- 3rd place: 1400 E. Olive Ave.
- 3rd place: 409 S. Sage St.
- 3rd place: 309 North N St.
HOTELS
- 1st place: Hilton Garden Inn, 1201 North H St.
- 2nd place: O'Cairns Inn & Suites, 940 E. Ocean Ave.
BUSINESSES
- 1st place: Grocery Outlet, 316 E. Ocean Ave.
HOAs
- 1st place: The Meadows, Blue Sky Property Management
- 2nd place: Bay Laurel Apartments, 812 W. Laurel Ave.
HONORABLE MENTIONS -- CHURCHES
- St. Timothy Antiochian Orthodox Church, 402 North J St.
- Church of God of Prophecy, 231 North O St.
- First Apostolic Church, 921 North O St.
- Bethany Lutheran Church, 135 South E St.
HONORABLE MENTIONS -- BUSINESSES
- Spa Italia, 312 North H St.
- Cornerstone Real Estate, 503 E. Ocean Ave.
HONORABLE MENTION -- CLUB
- Alpha Club, 704 E. Ocean Ave.
There were also 89 residential honorable mentions.
Several Lompoc businesses made donations to help support the event, which also got a $1,000 contribution from actress, model and singer Milla Jovovich.
The Beautification & Appearance Commission’s five commissioners are appointed by members of the Lompoc City Council. The commission's mission, according to the city, is to recommend and act in an advisory capacity to the city council in all matters pertaining to the beautification and appearance of the city of Lompoc and its environs.