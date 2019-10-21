La Purisima Volleyball Club meeting, tryouts
The La Purisima Volleyball Club will hold parent information meetings at the Anderson Recreation Center Gymnasium Monday evening. The club will be forming teams for girls ages fifth to 11th grade.
The meeting for parents of children in fifth through eighth grade is scheduled for 6 p.m.-7 p.m. The meeting for parents with girls ages ninth to 11th grade is set for 7:15 p.m.-8:15 p.m.
Tryouts for fifth-eighth grade teams are set for Nov. 3 and Nov. 10, from 2:15 p.m.-3:30 p.m. both days, at the Anderson Recreation Center gym. Tryouts for ninth-11th grade teams are set for 4 p.m.-5:15 p.m. both days, at the Anderson Recreation Center gym.
Players should come dressed in volleyball gear both days. Parents must attend tryouts and sign a participation/liability waiver in order for their daughters to participate. The tryouts are free.
Contact Aaron Batula at 805-286-8775 for more information.
Lompoc youth basketball coach
Lompoc Recreation is in need of one coach in its third-and-fourth grade boys division, and two coaches for its fifth-and-sixth grade boys division.
Call the Lompoc Recreation office at 805-875-8100 if you are interested in coaching.