La Purisima Catholic School in Lompoc will continue hosting an outdoor holiday lights cruise-thru event for two additional weekends on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.
The school's "Christmas Tree Lane," which features an outdoor display of lights and decorations for families to enjoy from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles, will resume this weekend Friday, Dec. 10, through Sunday, Dec. 12, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., and next weekend Dec. 17 through 19.
Admission is free to the public with the donation of an unwrapped toy for infants to those 16 years of age. Gifts will be donated to families in need through the St. Vincent De Paul HOPE shop.
La Purisima is located at 219 W. Olive Ave. in Lompoc. Vehicles are asked to enter from Olive Street into La Purisima School's alleyway.