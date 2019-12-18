Kyrie Wilson | WR

Signed

The basics

Position: WR

Height: 6-0

Weight: 170

Hometown: Oxnard

School: Pacifica

Ratings: **

Offers of note: Cal Poly

Notes

Wilson announced that he landed his offer from Cal Poly on June 28, an offer that came from the Tim Walsh coaching staff.

Wilson announced his commitment to Beau Baldwin's coaching staff on Tuesday.

It's easy to see why Wilson didn't hesitate to commit to Cal Poly.

As a wide receiver, Wilson is a much better fit for Baldwin's modern multiple-set offense than in the previous regime's triple-option scheme.

Wilson is a 6-foot wideout who just wrapped up his prep career at Oxnard Pacifica.

Wilson is a two-star recruit according 247 Sports.

The former Pacifica wideout is coming off a CIF State championship with the Tritons. He caught a touchdown pass and two interceptions in Pacifica's win in the state title game win over Oakland McClymonds.

